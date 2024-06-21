Trump Continues to Dominate in the Polls

Former President Donald Trump’s chances of securing the 2024 election keep improving.

According to several new polls, Trump has a major advantage over President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have hit historically low numbers.

A Friday Rasmussen Reports survey found that Trump has nearly a doubt-digit lead on Biden with just five months until the November election.

The 45th president received 46 percent of the support, while Biden garnered only 36 percent. The poll proves Trump’s latest (wrongful) conviction of 34 counts of falsifying business records has not taken a toll on his success among voters.

In a head-to-head matchup between the two candidates, Trump leads Biden by nine points, (49-40 percent).

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.) is confident Trump will take back the White House as Biden’s broken campaign promises leave Americans in the dust.

Sanders reacted to a recent Fox News poll that found Biden up five points since March, giving him a two-point lead over Trump.

However, she assured Trump supporters not to panic, advising them to “put a lot of stock into national polls.”

“I think the place that really matters is the issues that are driving voters, and they'll ultimately pick their candidate of choice on,” Sanders said. “And when you look at both battleground polls and issues that drive voters – the economy, the border, national security – Trump is dominating in all of those. I still think this is his race.”

Meanwhile, Trump is crushing Biden in six critical swing states.

According to a recent Emerson College Polling/ The Hill poll, Trump being politically convicted had no impact on how voters view him.

In fact, the Republican has a 0.9-point advantage over Biden based on 187 polls.

“In our first polling in several key swing states since Trump's conviction last month, there has been little movement, with support for both Trump and Biden staying largely consistent since November," executive director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said.