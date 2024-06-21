CNN's Elie Honig Trashes Another False Narrative About Trump and the Supreme Court
Teamsters Boss Is Going to Speak at the Republican Convention
Apparently, a California City Found This Traffic Sign to Be Homophobic
May Border Numbers Show Crisis 'Is Never Going to End' With Biden in...
The True Meaning of Freedom
Democrat Giggles, Mocks News Coverage About the Young Girl Raped By an Illegal...
New DHS Doc Reveals It Labels Trump Supporters, Catholics As Terror Threats
This FY Alone, More Than 13K Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested In the U.S.
Another Girl Was Just Murdered and Raped by an Illegal Immigrant
You Won’t Believe the Resolution Democrats Unveiled for Pride Month
Unholy Alliance Seeks Closer Cooperation With Russia-North Korea Mutual Defense Pact
This Democrat Mayor's Home Was Just Raided by the FBI
Dem Rep. Mark Pocan Giddy at Idea of Serving Netanyahu's ICC Arrest Warrant:...
Leftists: How Dare Conservatives Draw Attention to All Those Violent Crimes Committed by...
Tipsheet

Trump Continues to Dominate in the Polls

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 21, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Former President Donald Trump’s chances of securing the 2024 election keep improving. 

According to several new polls, Trump has a major advantage over President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have hit historically low numbers. 

Advertisement

A Friday Rasmussen Reports survey found that Trump has nearly a doubt-digit lead on Biden with just five months until the November election. 

The 45th president received 46 percent of the support, while Biden garnered only 36 percent. The poll proves Trump’s latest (wrongful) conviction of 34 counts of falsifying business records has not taken a toll on his success among voters. 

In a head-to-head matchup between the two candidates, Trump leads Biden by nine points, (49-40 percent). 

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.) is confident Trump will take back the White House as Biden’s broken campaign promises leave Americans in the dust. 

Sanders reacted to a recent Fox News poll that found Biden up five points since March, giving him a two-point lead over Trump. 

However, she assured Trump supporters not to panic, advising them to “put a lot of stock into national polls.” 

“I think the place that really matters is the issues that are driving voters, and they'll ultimately pick their candidate of choice on,” Sanders said. “And when you look at both battleground polls and issues that drive voters – the economy, the border, national security – Trump is dominating in all of those. I still think this is his race.”

Recommended

Teamsters Boss Is Going to Speak at the Republican Convention Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump is crushing Biden in six critical swing states. 

According to a recent Emerson College Polling/ The Hill poll,  Trump being politically convicted had no impact on how voters view him. 

In fact, the Republican has a 0.9-point advantage over Biden based on 187 polls.

“In our first polling in several key swing states since Trump's conviction last month, there has been little movement, with support for both Trump and Biden staying largely consistent since November," executive director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said.

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Teamsters Boss Is Going to Speak at the Republican Convention Matt Vespa
New DHS Doc Reveals It Labels Trump Supporters, Catholics As Terror Threats Sarah Arnold
Biden Takes a National Polling Lead for the First Time in 2024...or Does He? Guy Benson
Is There Another Supreme Court Leaker? Katie Pavlich
Democrat Giggles, Mocks News Coverage About the Young Girl Raped By an Illegal Immigrant Sarah Arnold
CNN's Elie Honig Trashes Another False Narrative About Trump and the Supreme Court Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Teamsters Boss Is Going to Speak at the Republican Convention Matt Vespa
Advertisement