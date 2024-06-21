Another Girl Was Just Murdered and Raped by an Illegal Immigrant

Another young girl was raped and then killed by illegal immigrants who entered the United States illegally thanks to President Joe Biden’s anti-American, reckless policies.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos were arrested and charged this week with capital murder after 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was found dead in a Houston, Texas creek.

The two Venezuelan illegal aliens “lured a 12-year-old under a bridge where he and his co-defendant remained with her for over two hours, took her pants off, tied her up and killed her, then threw her body into the bayou,” according to court documents.

NEW: Booking photos for the two Venezuelan illegal aliens charged w/ murdering 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston. Prosecutors are asking for $1 million bail, citing the following aggravating circumstances:



"In this case, the defendant lured a 12-year-old under a bridge… pic.twitter.com/ea17zi060q — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 21, 2024

It is unclear when Martinez and Ramos illegally entered the U.S. but police officials confirmed that they traveled from Venezuela and crossed the southern border illegally.

On the night of June 16, Jocelyn snuck out of her apartment building after her mother went to sleep. Jocelyn’s boyfriend is the last person to have spoken to the girl. Shortly after midnight, Jocelyn can be seen on surveillance cameras at a 7/11 convenience store alongside Martinez and Ramos. Police officials said Jocelyn, Martinez, and Ramos ended up at a nearby bridge after leaving the 7/11 convenience store. Between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., police allege that Martinez and Ramos strangled Jocelyn to death, raped her, and left her body in a creek at the bridge. Around 6:00 a.m., a woman called the police and said she had seen a body in the creek. When police responded, they found Jocelyn’s body. Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, said she woke up that morning to discover her daughter missing from their apartment. Her mother said she jumped in her car and pinged her daughter’s cell phone, which led her to the creek. When she arrived, police officers were canvassing the scene. The mother was told about an hour later that police had found Jocelyn’s body in the creek. Via Breitbart News.

Prosecutors set the illegal immigrant’s bail at $1 million.

This comes after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that there were 170,723 illegal alien apprehensions in May alone.

“Biden’s open border policies have led to innocent Americans being raped and slaughtered, yet Biden still refuses to secure the border,” the National Republican Committee (RNC) said.

This number has nearly doubled the amount of illegal aliens crossing the southern border since 2021— the same time Biden took office.