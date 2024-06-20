GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers From Mayorkas After ISIS-Linked Illegals Successfully Crossed Biden's Border

Republicans are demanding answers from Biden officials on how ISIS members successfully got into the United States through the southern border.

In a letter, more than 21 GOP senators are demanding answers from Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after eight ISIS-linked terrorists crossed over the border unvetted. One of the illegal immigrants was released by President Joe Biden’s DHS. They were eventually arrested in Philadelphia and New York City.

The letter, signed by Reps. Mark Green (R-TN), Dan Bishop (R-NC), and Clay Higgins (R-LA) argue the Biden Administration’s reckless policies have weakened the United State’s security vulnerabilities, resulting in danger among American communities. They said that the arrests of the ISIS-linked members prove that Biden’s border crisis is enough evidence that the president is “exploiting our border to possibly carry out an attack on American soil.”

The GOP lawmakers are requesting information on the ISIS-linked illegal immigrants’s arrests and all of the internal communications with the government about the cases.