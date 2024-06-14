I Found Something Kamala Is Good at and It's a Problem
Gavin Newsom Caught Lying About National Guard at the Border

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 14, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) was caught red-handed by journalists after he claimed he doubled the amount of California National Guard to the state’s southern border. 

Newsom posted a video to social media on Thursday in which he accused Republicans of playing games despite thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into the state in record amounts daily. 

“We have 390 National Guardsmen and women that have been working, particularly as it relates to fentanyl, here in the state of California. Look, at the bottom line at the end of the day, they need more resources,” Newsom said. “Everybody needs more resources, and the Republican Party has been consistently standing in the way of providing the resources to support the men and women working hard, not only here at the border, but throughout the state of California and this country, to address the issues related to the border.” 

However, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shot down those claims, saying that he has not seen a single California National Guard soldier in Jacumba— where an unprecedented number of illegal aliens have crossed into the U.S. 

Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump's Crimes Townhall Video
Melugin pointed out that Newsom filmed himself at a port of entry— not in an open area at the border. 

“I sent Gov. Newsom’s below post to a BP agent in Jacumba, who responded by laughing & telling me CA ‘isn’t doing s---’ to help them with illegal crossings there, and any soldiers that they see there are National Guard from other states working w/ DHS under federal Title 10 order," Melugin said. “He said CA soldiers are helping with drug interdiction at ports of entry – not the mass crossing hot spots in Jacumba. If the Governor’s office has any images of CA National Guard helping Border Patrol in Jacumba, I’m happy to update.” 


