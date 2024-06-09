Biden’s Support Among This Group Dropped to a Concerning Low

Hundreds of Hamas sympathizers gathered outside the White House Saturday to protest the ongoing war with Israel.

The anti-Israel protestors demanded that President Joe Biden call for an immediate ceasefire, holding signs that read “free Palestine” and “end the siege on Gaza now.”

The protest occurred on the same day that Israeli forces rescued four hostages from Gaza.

Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27 and Shlomi Ziv, 40, were freed on Saturday during raids on two locations in Nuseirat.

The pro-terrorism group began to get irate, vandalizing statues and harassing law enforcement officers. They also set off smoke bombs.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” the shouted, calling the Israeli rescue a “massacre.”

Other protestors stood in a line with in a two-mile-long red banner around the White House to symbolize the “red line” Israel crossed when they began the operation in Rafa.

A new poll by the Arab American Institute (AAI) found that Biden’s support among Arab Americans has drastically dropped since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas invasion.

In 2020, Biden won nearly 60 percent of the Arab American vote in the 2020. However, his supports sits at just 20 percent.

James Zogby, president of the AAI, said Arab Americans are “still seething over the pain of Gaza.”

“And they’re not willing to put that away,” Zogby said. “Just because you say, ‘Don’t you remember four years ago how bad it was [under Trump]?’ They respond, ‘Don’t you see how bad it is right now?'”

The AAI pointed out that despite the Arab American’s small population in the U.S., the roughly 3.7 million Arab Americans who live in the country will be a crucial voting bloc in several states that could decide the 2024 race.