New Report Reveals Tens of Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Exempt From Biden's 'Tough' Executive Order

A new report reveals that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants will be exempt from President Joe Biden’s so-called “tough” crackdown on the border crisis he created.

According to documents from the Department of Homeland Security, thousands of illegal aliens, including from China and Venezuela, will not face deportation because they are “very hard to remove.”

“Single adults and family units who are very hard to remove (such as countries which do not permit charter repatriation flights) … may be considered for processing of Expedited Removal or placed into section 240 removal proceedings,” a memo obtained by the New York Post read.

In addition, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, India, Iran, Iraq, Laos, Pakistan, and Russia have all refused to accept deportations from the U.S.

In other words, “Section 240 removal” means that the illegal immigrants will be released into the U.S. with a court date that allows them to seek asylum. However, the problem with this is that the process takes years to resolve.

Illegal immigrant encounters have reached over 2,500 daily, with the San Diego corridor now facing the largest amount of crossings in the country.

More than 150,000 illegal aliens from China and Venezuela have so far arrived in the U.S. since the beginning of 2024 alone. That number doesn’t include the daily encounters Border Patrol agents apprehend. On Thursday, agents took nearly 10,000 illegal immigrants in custody and apprehended about 4,000 on Wednesday.

According to ICE data, in 2023, roughly 24,000 illegal Chinese immigrants entered the U.S. However, only 285 were sent back to the communist country, and just 89 Chinese illegal aliens were removed from the nation in 2024.

Republicans are not the only ones denouncing Biden’s sham of an executive order. Pro-immigrant nonprofits have also raised concerns about the sudden action being taken by the president.

“The Biden administration’s proposed actions are a step backward in our nation’s commitment to human rights and asylum protections, as well as a humane and orderly process at the border,” Dylan Corbett, executive director of the El Paso-based Hope Border Institute said.

The executive order instructs the Department of Homeland Security to turn away asylum seekers trying to enter the U.S. after daily border crossings reach a 2,500 threshold.

“On day one, this president signed dozens of executive orders that caused this border crisis. Since then, he refused to take any responsibility and ownership over this crisis. He also (denied) that he had any authority to solve or address this crisis,” Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) said. “This 2,500-person limit, that’s a problem. That’s how many people can enter the country illegally before we allow our border agents to do their job. If that number can be 2,500, why can’t it be zero?”