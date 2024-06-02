How the Mexican President Is Helping Joe Biden Win the Election

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is lending a hand in helping President Joe Biden secure the 2024 election.

According to reports, Lopez Obrador has increased the number of apprehensions of illegal immigrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Data from Customs and Border Protection found that there was a drop in illegal alien crossings for the first time since 2021. There were less than 180,000 immigrant encounters at the southern border in April.

For four consecutive months, Mexico’s Migration Policy Unit apprehended roughly 120,000 illegal immigrants. In comparison, data from the Washington Office on Latin America revealed that Mexican officials never before reported encountering over 52,201 illegal immigrants in a single month.

This comes as polls reveal that illegal immigration is voters' top concern ahead of election day.

Illegal immigrants have rushed to cross the U.S.-Mexico border before November 5, citing fears that if elected, former President Donald Trump will reinstall harsh immigration policies.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has overseen an unprecedented level of migrant apprehensions in the 2024 calendar year which has, in turn, led to a decrease in migrant encounters for U.S. federal immigration authorities. The drop in migrant flow has helped ease a major headache for Biden as he’s faced poor polling on the migration issue, but questions remain whether the will to crack down on illegal immigration by Mexican leaders will remain after the U.S. election. The roughly 481,000 migrants Mexico reportedly stopped or encountered between January and April represents a 231% increase over the same period last year. Via The Daily Caller

Biden signed several executive orders on his first day in office that destroyed Trump’s immigration policies which led to more than 17 illegal aliens entering the United States.