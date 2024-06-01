Bernie Moreno Pressures Dem Sherrod Brown to Rescind Biden Endorsement After Trump Verdict

U.S. Senate Republican candidate in Ohio and businessman Bernie Moreno is pressuring Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) to rescind his endorsement of President Joe Biden after a Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump “guilty.”

In a social media post following the unprecedented verdict, Moreno argued that the only guilty people were Brown and the Democratic Party for weaponizing the United States justice system.

“Today is a dark day for American democracy,” Moreno said on X. “Joe Biden and his leftwing allies engaged in election interference to prosecute their top political opponent on bogus charges. This verdict is representative of a banana republic, not a democracy. Sherrod Brown and DC Democrats should be ashamed of this weaponization of our justice system.”

The guilty verdict in President Trump’s New York trial is a disgrace to America and our justice system. Joe Biden sent his number three person from the DOJ to work with a Soros-funded prosecutor and a Biden donor judge to target his political opponent and interfere in the 2024 election. Sherrod Brown votes with Biden nearly 100% of the time and has bragged about sharing the same politics as Joe, but I hope that even Sherrod would have the integrity to publicly condemn such a brazen case of politicization and immediately rescind his endorsement of Joe Biden for President of the United States. And if Sherrod supports this corrupt ruling and stands by Biden, he should at least be man enough that publicly to the people of Ohio. Via Moreno’s statement.

Brown is currently facing an uphill battle in his reelection efforts in a Republican-leaning state.

The Democrat declined to go into detail following the verdict, only saying that he’s not a lawyer or a judge but “I’ve said from the beginning that no one is above the law.”

“Ultimately this is up to the legal system to sort out and for the American people to decide in November,” Brown told reporters on Friday.

Other Ohio politicians such as Gov. Mike Dewine (R-OH) also refrained from commenting on the sham verdict from Trump’s rigged trial.

Although a “Republican,” DeWine has faced criticism for bowing down to the left such as when he locked down Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also vetoed a ban on transgender surgeries for minors in the state.

Trump accused the Ohio governor of “falling to the radical left” and promising to no longer introduce DeWine during rallies in the state.

DeWine also pressured the House Committee to pass two bills that would put Biden on the state’s ballot ahead of the Democratic National Convention.