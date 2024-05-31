Biden Announces American Taxpayers Will Rebuild Terror Infested Gaza
Tipsheet

Rep. Cory Mills Calls for RNC to Be Moved to July 4 In Support of Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 31, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Republican Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) called for the Republican National Convention (RNC) to be moved to July 4 so that former President Donald Trump could be nominated on Independence Day. 

Advertisement

Mills’ suggestion comes after 12 jurors found Trump guilty in a sham case regarding 34 charges brought against him in the New York hush money trial.

Judge Juan Merchan scheduled Trump’s sentencing for July 11— just four days before the RNC is slated to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate. 

The RNC is supposed to take place on July 15-18 in Milwaukee. 

“If they’re going to try to do a sentencing on [July] 11th, which I know will hold him up, I say we bring President Trump, we move it and we elect him as our nominee on July 4th, Independence Day, and we start moving forward,” Mills said during an interview with Fox News. “I think that’s a symbolic measure and I think it tells them exactly where we’re at as America.” 

Mills argued that the Democratic Party wants to get rid of Trump because they are afraid of him and know he will expose the deep state’s corruption. 

“He knows that the deep police state, just like when they tried to hire 87,000 armed IRS agents, they’re trying to increase their powers and try to violate our constitutional rights and liberties,” Mills said. “He knows that — the rest of the left and the rest of the deep state knows he’s going to clean house.” 

The Florida congressman is honored to stand and support Trump, calling the political persecution against the 45th president a “victimless sham indictment as political theater and interference.” 

