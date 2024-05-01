Biden Censorship Official Can't Answer Basic Questions About the First Amendment
KJP Cornered on Biden’s Terrorism Appeasement Narrative
The Perfect Symbol to Describe the Pro-Hamas Crowd Was Discovered at USC
One Moment Amid Campus Chaos at UNC Chapel Hill Will Give You Hope...
Of the 300 Pro-Hamas Agitators Arrested at Columbia, Most Weren't Students
Another Red State Takes Illegal Immigration Into Its Own Hands
The List of 'Needs' that Entitled Pro-Hamas Students Are Demanding Include 'Vegan Food,...
Florida's Six-Week Abortion Ban Takes Effect
Vulnerable Dem Incumbent Sherrod Brown Flip-Flops on Pro-Hamas Protests
Here's How Trump Is Performing in These Battleground States
Video Shows Moment ‘Trans’ Sex Offender Tries to Snatch Child From School Grounds
Trump Campaign Wanted Earlier Debates, but Commission Is Sticking to Original Schedule
One State Will Require Students to Watch Pro-Life Prenatal Development Videos in Schools
Fani Willis Challenger Debates Empty Podium After DA Skips Face-Off
Tipsheet

Leftist, Late-Night Host Defends Violent Pro-Terrorism Protests

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 01, 2024 8:45 PM
Townhall Media

Left-wing late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert defended pro-Hamas students terrorizing and harassing Israeli communities on college campuses after former President Donald Trump praised the NYPD for their response to protesters at Columbia University.

Advertisement

During his show, Colbert urged his audience to support pro-terrorism protests that have turned violent in many cases at universities across the nation. 

“Now even if you don’t agree with the subject of their protests, as long as they are peaceful, subjects should be allowed to protest,” Colbert said. “It’s their First Amendment right.”

However, he failed to mention several instances where violence broke out between the protesters and police officers.

Jewish students have cited feeling scared for their safety on campus, with many saying they have been verbally and physically assaulted by the pro-Hamas protestors. Demonstrators are also calling for the killing of Israeli soldiers and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Other protestors were seen waving signs that read “Final Solution,”— meaning the killing of Jews. 

Pro-Hamas protestors also smashed windows and doors at Columbia University to occupy Hamilton Hall. 

Yet, Colbert thinks we should all support and cheer on the protests so that no one takes the same side as Trump. 

This is what Colbert is defending: 

Recommended

Of the 300 Pro-Hamas Agitators Arrested at Columbia, Most Weren't Students Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Instead, he criticized universities that have called on law enforcement to use de-escalation tactics and remove encampments put up by entitled students. Colbert’s comments come a day after Trump complimented the way the NYPD handled the violent protestors. 

“To every college president, I say: Remove the encampments immediately, vanquish the radicals, and take back our campuses for all the normal students who want a safe place from which to learn,” Trump said on Wednesday. 

Tags: LEFTISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of the 300 Pro-Hamas Agitators Arrested at Columbia, Most Weren't Students Sarah Arnold
As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests Townhall Video
Vulnerable Dem Incumbent Sherrod Brown Flip-Flops on Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
Some on the Right Are Having a Moral Meltdown Dennis Prager
Biden Censorship Official Can't Answer Basic Questions About the First Amendment Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of the 300 Pro-Hamas Agitators Arrested at Columbia, Most Weren't Students Sarah Arnold
Advertisement