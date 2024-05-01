Leftist, Late-Night Host Defends Violent Pro-Terrorism Protests

Left-wing late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert defended pro-Hamas students terrorizing and harassing Israeli communities on college campuses after former President Donald Trump praised the NYPD for their response to protesters at Columbia University.

During his show, Colbert urged his audience to support pro-terrorism protests that have turned violent in many cases at universities across the nation.

“Now even if you don’t agree with the subject of their protests, as long as they are peaceful, subjects should be allowed to protest,” Colbert said. “It’s their First Amendment right.”

However, he failed to mention several instances where violence broke out between the protesters and police officers.

Jewish students have cited feeling scared for their safety on campus, with many saying they have been verbally and physically assaulted by the pro-Hamas protestors. Demonstrators are also calling for the killing of Israeli soldiers and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Other protestors were seen waving signs that read “Final Solution,”— meaning the killing of Jews.

Pro-Hamas protestors also smashed windows and doors at Columbia University to occupy Hamilton Hall.

Yet, Colbert thinks we should all support and cheer on the protests so that no one takes the same side as Trump.

This is what Colbert is defending:

JUST IN: Jewish girl at UCLA sent to the ER after being beaten unconscious by pro-Palestine protesters.



The incident reportedly happened at Dickerson Plaza.



According to ‘ThatKoreanJew’ on IG who is a medical student at UCLA, the girl was surrounded by 5 people.



She suffered a… pic.twitter.com/ctv1hAl6Wu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2024

Instead, he criticized universities that have called on law enforcement to use de-escalation tactics and remove encampments put up by entitled students. Colbert’s comments come a day after Trump complimented the way the NYPD handled the violent protestors.

“To every college president, I say: Remove the encampments immediately, vanquish the radicals, and take back our campuses for all the normal students who want a safe place from which to learn,” Trump said on Wednesday.