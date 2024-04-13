Iran Threatens the U.S. to 'Stay Away' After Launching Attacks on Israel

Iran issued a warning to the United States on Saturday after it launched dozens of drones against Israel in an unprecedented attack.

“Stay away,” Iran threatened the U.S. in its mission to the United Nations.

"It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!," the statement continued, arguing that its attack on Israeli forces was a “legitimate defense” and a “response” to the Israeli strike that happened earlier this month in Damascus, Syria.

The strike touched down near the Iranian embassy, killing two senior officers in Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” the Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations stated. “The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe.”

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran in Damascus.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that the attack was a “direct attack” from Tehran and was a “severe and dangerous escalation.”

U.S. officials confirmed that the U.S. military is in the process of shooting down Iranian drones that are headed toward Israel, saying that troops are in the region standing guard for changes.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan called on the United Nations to “wake up” and take action against Iran’s attack, saying that “Iran has violated the UN charter and has shown that it is a threat to global peace and security.”