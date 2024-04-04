Illegal Alien Arrested For Aggravated Murder Was Previously Deported 7 Times

Authorities arrested an illegal immigrant in Ohio who was previously deported seven times after being charged with aggravated murder.

46-year-old Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez was taken into custody after a body was found in an alleyway in the small town of Hamilton, Ohio.

Customs and Border Protection revealed that the illegal immigrant was not only deported seven times from the United States but he has also been jailed 11 times— with his first arrest dating back to 2001.

Garcia-Gutierrez was also charged with using weapons while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Last month, the illegal alien was arrested on charges not related to the murder.

“I can tell you this, that person would be alive today and if you don’t think that it’s affecting you in Butler County, Ohio, we’re all border states; we’re all border counties. It’s here and we could go on and on,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) submitted a detainer request, meaning Garcia-Gutierrez can be deported before he has the chance of being released.

“We have an illegal that’s here and he’s been deported eight times in our county, and he’s committed 20 crimes. He’s had seven different names, and now he’s charged with murder, aggravated murder, and who knows who else he’s killed along the way or killed in Mexico,” Jones continued.

Jones said that he has seen at least 1,000 illegal immigrants face state and local charges since President Joe Biden’s first year in office.

For Immediate Release... April 3, 2024



Illegal Immigrant Charged with Murder

Sheriff Richard K. Jones reports Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, age 46, of Mexico has been charged with Aggravated Murder a felony of the 1st degree by the… pic.twitter.com/cTIov8PnOM — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) April 3, 2024

According to internal CBP data, Border Patrol agents arrested roughly 137,500 illegal aliens in March, with approximately 51,900 encounters at CBP ports of entry in the same month.

In addition, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported that there have been more than 20,000 known gotaways recorded in March.