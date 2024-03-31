Bidenflation Threatens Easter Celebrations

Easter celebrations might look different this year as prices keep soaring under the Biden Administration’s economic policies that are wreaking havoc on American’s wallets.

Advertisement

Americans will be forced to choose which holiday items they want to splurge on this year as candy, eggs, and meat continue to rise.

A carton of eggs will set families back an average of $4.38. Egg prices increased 8.4 percent last month from January, making the popular kid’s decorating activity a hard one to come by.

Nationwide, egg prices are up 45 percent.

Since President Joe Biden took office, egg prices have been up 29 percent. However, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, eggs were more expensive last year when prices for them rose by over 70 percent in January 2023.

“There are usually more promotions around Easter but "we're not seeing as much of that this year,” Brian Moscogiuri, a global trade strategist at Eggs Unlimited, told Axios.

Other Easter commodities such as chocolate bunnies have spiked 24.7 percent since January 2021 due to the price of cocoa facing the pressures of inflation.

Peter Earle, an economist at the American Institute for Economic Research told the Daily Caller that at the beginning of Biden’s term, cocoa prices were roughly $2,240 per ton. However, fast forward to January 2023, the price began to rise exponentially. By June 2023, the price of cocoa surpassed its previous record high of $3,300 per ton. Last week, the price surpassed about $10,000 per ton.

Candy companies such as Hershey and Mondelez, have resorted to promoting non-chocolate treats like cookies 'n' cream bunnies as inflation threatens the price of cocoa. Sugar prices are also up at least seven percent.

When Biden took office in 2021, the price of all goods on average had risen 18.5 percent and has consistently gone up each year he remains in charge.

The priceof poultry has risen 22.5 percent, while canned vegetables have spiked19.7 percent. Popular Easter side dishes have also been hurt by inflation. Rolls, muffins, and biscuits have seen prices rise by 24.7 percent.