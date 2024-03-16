Critics Urge Kamala Harris to Step Aside Amid Failing Polls

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Democrats are pulling out all the stops to get President Joe Biden re-elected despite his chances looking dismal.

The first step is reportedly to can Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker, Harris should “step aside,” arguing that her job performance has been lackluster and disappointing.

Titled “For the country’s sake, Vice President Harris should step aside,” Parker wrote that Harris could cost the Democratic Party the election.

“The Kamala conundrum comes down to this: She was picked because she was Black and female, a combo tantamount to job security. Now that she has become a burden to the Democratic ticket, Biden can’t fire her. He can’t risk alienating his base. Full stop. The seriousness of this situation can’t be overstated. Biden’s diminishing faculties, notwithstanding his relatively successful State of the Union address, and his increasing physical frailty are concerning,” she wrote.

Despite Biden making repeated embarrassing gaffes in front of the public eye, Parker wrote that Harris embarrasses the president with her “sometimes inane, rambling remarks and a laugh that erupts from nowhere about nothing obvious to others.”

According to a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll, only 36 percent of voters approve of “court jester” Harris’ job as vice president.

52 percent of voters disapprove of her performance, making her approval numbers worse than Biden’s.

The poll found that 41 percent of voters approve of Biden as president, 55 percent disapprove.

Parker continued to say it would be a disaster if for some reason Biden needed to step down due to his declining health and Harris took his place.

“This is why I propose with all due respect that Harris step away from the ticket," she wrote. “Please, Madame Vice President, do it for your country.”

On repeated occasions, Harris has said that she is “ready to serve,” following concerns that Biden will not be able to finish his years in office.

However, after failing to come through with many of her vice presidential duties, such as the southern border, her future in the Oval Office looks bleak.



