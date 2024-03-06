Here We Go: Trump Challenges Biden to Debate
Left-Leaning Outlets Begin to Admit Trump Is the Most Favorable Candidate Among Both Parties

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 06, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Far-Left networks are being forced to admit former President Trump is the most favorable candidate leading up to the 2024 presidential election as even long-time Democrats don’t want a second term from President Joe Biden. 

CNN hosts Harry Enten and Kate Bolduan remarkably acknowledged that voters want Trump back in the White House after he slid to victory in Tuesday night’s primary election. 

The hosts pointed out that Trump is “flipping states at this particular point” that were critical to Biden’s 2020 victory. Enten admitted that when matched up against the president, Trump is favorable in states that Biden previously won such as Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. 

“So folks, if you have it in your mind that Donald Trump is just popular enough to win the Republican nomination, lose that thought,” Enten began. “Because at this particular point, when matched up against Joe Biden, Donald Trump is a favorite which is something we couldn’t say at any point in 2020 and really wasn’t something that we could say at any point in 2016 when he was matched up against Hillary Clinton.”

Mostly Left-leaning states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan also turned up red Tuesday night as they lean Republican in the upcoming historic election. 

Trump secured 14 of the 15 states’ elections, walking away with at least 1,215 delegates that are needed to win the GOP’s nomination. Before dropping out of the race on Wednesday morning, former GOP candidate Nikki Haley held just 89.

Meanwhile, Biden only secured 7.8 percent of the vote in his own state, with tens of thousands of voters choosing to vote “uncommitted” on their ballots rather than vote for the 81-year-old president. 

In Minnesota, nearly 46,000 voters, or 19 percent of Democrats voted “uncommitted.” In Alabama, over 11,000 voters, or six percent, marked “uncommitted” on their ballots, while 43,000 Colorado voters, or eight percent, also chose the option “uncommitted” on the ballot. 

