Will This Be Mitch McConnell's Replacement?

This week Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that he will be stepping down from his leadership position in November, leaving room for speculation on who will replace him.

One politician in particular has his sights on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as the next Senate Republican leader.

Independent 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that Paul “would be an incredible successor” and would put Americans first.

“Mitch McConnell, who has served in the Senate for almost 40 years, announced he’ll step down this November. Part of public service is about knowing when to usher in a new generation,” Kennedy wrote on social media. “It’s time to promote leaders in Washington, DC who won’t kowtow to the military contractors or push us deeper into foreign conflicts. We need representation who will prioritize American wellness over all else. I believe @RandPaul would be an incredible successor. He’s shown great judgment and has the grit to put hardworking Americans first.”

McConnell will be the longest-serving Senate party leader at age 82.

“One of life’s most under appreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter. So I stand before you today … to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate,” McConnell said.

Social media users agreed with Kennedy’s endorsement of Paul, saying he would be the sane leader the government needs.

