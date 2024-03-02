ICE Won't Honor Detainer on Illegal Alien Rapist in FL, So He's Walking...
Biden Arrests a Journalist
America Desperately Needs Reagan
Government Intrusion Where it Does not Belong
A New York Times Propaganda Anniversary That Will Live in Infamy
James Biden Reveals Joe Received Thousands of Dollars From China
Trump Lawyers Put Final Nails in Fani Willis's Coffin
Chicago Public Schools Will Be Even More Dangerous Without School Resource Officers
The Latest Despicable Anti-Israel Lie
Time To Take On The Satanic Temple
Illegal Guatemalan Migrants Convicted of Sexual Assault On Children Arrested In the US
Friends With Benefits: Why This Company Is Exempt From Gavin Newsom's $20 Minimum...
Arizona Federal Judge Rules Voters Must Prove Their U.S. Citizenship Status In Order...
Transcript of Hunter Biden Testimony Makes Eric Swalwell Look Like Even More of...
Tipsheet

Will This Be Mitch McConnell's Replacement?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 02, 2024 10:30 AM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

This week Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that he will be stepping down from his leadership position in November, leaving room for speculation on who will replace him. 

Advertisement

One politician in particular has his sights on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as the next Senate Republican leader.

Independent 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that Paul “would be an incredible successor” and would put Americans first. 

“Mitch McConnell, who has served in the Senate for almost 40 years, announced he’ll step down this November. Part of public service is about knowing when to usher in a new generation,” Kennedy wrote on social media. “It’s time to promote leaders in Washington, DC who won’t kowtow to the military contractors or push us deeper into foreign conflicts. We need representation who will prioritize American wellness over all else. I believe @RandPaul would be an incredible successor. He’s shown great judgment and has the grit to put hardworking Americans first.” 

McConnell will be the longest-serving Senate party leader at age 82. 

“One of life’s most under appreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter. So I stand before you today … to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate,” McConnell said.

Recommended

Trump Lawyers Put Final Nails in Fani Willis's Coffin Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Social media users agreed with Kennedy’s endorsement of Paul, saying he would be the sane leader the government needs. 



Tags: RAND PAUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Lawyers Put Final Nails in Fani Willis's Coffin Mia Cathell
Transcript of Hunter Biden Testimony Makes Eric Swalwell Look Like Even More of a Fool Rebecca Downs
James Biden Reveals Joe Received Thousands of Dollars From China Sarah Arnold
ICE Won't Honor Detainer on Illegal Alien Rapist in FL, So He's Walking Free Matt Vespa
Arizona Federal Judge Rules Voters Must Prove Their U.S. Citizenship Status In Order to Vote In Elections Sarah Arnold
The Latest Despicable Anti-Israel Lie Michael Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Lawyers Put Final Nails in Fani Willis's Coffin Mia Cathell
Advertisement