Kathy Hochul Has the Green Light to Give State Jobs to Illegal Migrants

In President Joe Biden’s America, illegal migrants get a five-star treatment while law-abiding U.S. citizens take a back seat.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) is trying to fast-track her plans of getting illegal aliens at the front of the line for government jobs.

New York would be the first state in the nation to make it easier for asylum-seekers with work authorization to obtain government jobs. HochultoldPolitico that she is “anxious to get this moving quickly.”

The Democrat’s administration is easing requirements for such jobs as, English language proficiency, education qualifications, and certification for more than 4,000 state government jobs. The long-standing requirement of needing to take the civil service exam and have a high school diploma for applicants to be considered has also been eliminated.

The goal of the proposal is to get illegal aliens into state jobs faster once they get approved work permits.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Is Moving Forward With Her Plan To Hand Illegal Immigrants Thousands Of The Best Jobs In The City



New York has seen more than 170,000 illegal migrants arrive in the state since 2022, overwhelmingly the resources and shelters. Under Hochul’s plan, state spending could increase by $500 million to $2.4 billion, resulting in the governor having to dip into a surplus fund.

“That’s the answer to this whole situation: Put them to work,” Hochul stated, referring to her hopes that work-eligible illegal aliens will help lessen the burden on the state.

However, Gil Guerra, an immigration policy analyst at The Niskanen Center think tank, told the outlet that it will only worsen the immigration problem in New York if it’s easier for them to get a job.

Hochul claimed that businesses across the state are begging her to put her proposal into motion that would allow them to hire illegal migrants.

“Hotel owners and restaurant owners coming to me: ‘Can you send some of the migrants up here? We need them.’ I hear this in every corner of the state,” she claimed.