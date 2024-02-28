Biden Reportedly Refuses to Confront China Over Fentanyl Due to His Ties to the Communist Country

The southern border has seen enormous amounts of fentanyl pouring into the United States with millions of illegal migrants, thanks to President Joe Biden’s reckless open border policies.

In 2023 alone, Border Patrol agents seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in the country, confiscating 2,700 pounds of fentanyl— which did not include the amount seized at ports of entry.

According to the president of the GAI, Peter Schweizer, Biden refuses to confront China about their production of fentanyl that ends up in the hands of illegal migrants because of the president’s ties to the communist country.

Schweizer told the host of Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that Biden won’t confront China because some of the major people in the fentanyl business are the same people who have cut checks to the president.

White Wolf is a very powerful figure. He is pro-CCP. He works with the Chinese government, but he’s the head of UBG, this gang. And this gang is widely recognized as the organization that made the Sinaloa Cartel the kings of fentanyl. They told them how to make it. They helped them get pill presses. They helped provide communication devices. So, the Chinese helped the Mexican cartels so they could communicate securely without the Americans knowing. And they also helped them launder their money. He was partners with this individual, the head of CEFC, who sent $5 million to the Bidens. So, the question, Jesse, is, does Joe Biden really want to have a conversation about Chinese involvement with fentanyl? I think we all know the answer is no based on this evidence.

China has played a heavy-handed role in the Biden crime family’s multi-million dollar business venture, according to documents released by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

The documents revealed that the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ companies, despite the president claiming he has received no money from foreign countries.

Bank statements reveal that in 2017 alone, “bank records show President Biden’s family and their related companies received millions of dollars from Chinese foreign nationals’ companies.”

According to data, in 2021, under the Biden Administration, there were 70,601 overdose deaths primarily from Fentanyl reported. Overall, drug overdose deaths rose from 2019 to 2021.