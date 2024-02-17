Zelensky Invites Trump to Visit 'Front Line' While Demanding the U.S. Send More Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited former President Trump to the “front lines” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while begging the United States for more weapons and aid.

On Saturday, Zelensky demanded Trump to travel with him to Russia so that the former U.S. leader can experience “real war.”

“Mr. Trump, if he will come, I am ready even to go with him to the frontline. We have to demonstrate to people who are decision makers what does it mean. The real war, not in Instagram,” Zelensky said.

While doing so, the Ukrainian president also asked the United States for more weapons, warning that an “artificial deficit” of weapons for his country risks giving Russia time to increase its strength.

“We’re just waiting for weapons that we’re short of,” Zelensky said while speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference. He claimed his country was on the brink of being victim because of low ammunition supplies and a shortage of personnel— nearly two years into its war with Russia.

More from Zelensky’s speech via Breitbart News.

“Ukrainians have proven that we can force Russia to retreat,” the president said. “We can get our land back, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin can lose, and this has already happened more than once on the battlefield.” “Our actions are limited only by … our strength,” he added, pointing to the situation in Avdiivka. Ukrainian commander Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said early Saturday that he was withdrawing troops from the city, where outnumbered defenders battled a Russian assault for four months, to avoid encirclement and save soldiers’ lives. Dear friends, unfortunately, keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in a deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war,” Zelenskyy said. “The self-weakening of democracy over time undermines our joint results.” The president said that the troop withdrawal was “a correct decision” and emphasized the priority of saving Ukrainian soldiers’ lives. He suggested that Russia has achieved little, adding that it has been attacking Avdiivka “with all the power that they had” since October and lost thousands of soldiers – “that’s what Russia has achieved. It’s a depletion of their army.”

Ukrainian European allies are appealing to the U.S. Congress to approve a $60 billion package that includes aid for Ukraine— something House Republicans have vehemently opposed.

The large sum of money would go to U.S. defense entities that manufacture missiles, munitions, and other military hardware for Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Russia.