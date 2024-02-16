So, That's What Caused the Kansas City Super Bowl Shooting
Liberals Are Going to Steam Over Who Bill Barr Plans to Vote for...
Oh, So Shutting Down Schools And Making Kids Dumber Wasn't Required to Stop...
Was There a 'Jussie Smollett' Moment During the Fani Willis Hearing Today?
NY Judge Reaches Decision in Fraud Case Brought Against Trump by AG Letitia...
The White House Tries to Bully the WHCA
FDA Official Acknowledges VAERS Faced 'Avalanche' of Reports After COVID Vaccine Rollout
Jesus at the Super Bowl
Anger Erupts After Politically Corrupt Judge Orders Trump to Pay $370 million In...
Majority of the Public, Including Democrats, Blame Biden for the Country's Devastating Bor...
Trump Closing In on Biden In Michigan
Trump Reveals Support for Major Pro-Life Issue
Fani Willis's Father Delivers Eyebrow-Raising Testimony
'I No Longer Feel Safe': Young Girls Urge School District to Reverse Dangerous...
Tipsheet

DeSantis Accuses Biden of Quietly Planning to 'Impose Gender Ideology on K-12 Schools'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 16, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

“They, them, she, her, him, he, cis, trans” are just a list of a few of the pronouns the Left has adopted in its effort to spread radical gender ideology to schools. 

Advertisement

However, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has vowed to fight back against the Biden Administration’s woke indoctrination on minors in his state. 

In a social media post, DeSantis revealed the Biden Administration’s plans to quietly impose gender ideology on kids as young as five years old. 

“The Biden administration is trying to enact a radical re-write of Title IX that will gut protections for women and girls, including with sports,” DeSantis wrote. “Biden lacks the authority to impose gender ideology on the states, and we in Florida reject his attempt to do so.”

In a video, the Florida governor accused the Biden Administration of using its so-called “authority” to inject its radicalized agenda into students. Still, he promised not to allow the Left’s propaganda to touch school-aged kids. 

“It will, for example, overrule rules that Florida has enacted that make sure that our girls and women athletes are able to compete with fairness and integrity and that you can’t inject males into those competitions, and that you can’t inject males into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms,” DeSantis continued. “So, they are trying to impose this under administrative rule. They don’t have the authority to do it, and in Florida, we will not abide by it.” 

Recommended

So, That's What Caused the Kansas City Super Bowl Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States Action, said Americans are starting to wake up and see the sick and twisted agenda the Biden Administration has for the country. 

“This polling confirms the obvious—the vast majority of Americans are not on board with the far-left’s sexual agenda, which is seeking to permanently mutilate the young and vulnerable… the idea that young people have to be 16 to drive, 18 to vote, and 21 to drink, and yet can undergo life-altering medical procedures in middle school defies common sense, and the American people see that clearly,” Meckler said. 

The Biden Administration has used its blatant attempt to abuse its federal powers to force schools to accept and implement “transgender” ideology, which has been in the making for years. They have even threatened to withhold federal funding from schools that do not adhere to the Left’s woke mandates. 

However, the majority of Americans will not stand for it. 

Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll found that 78.7 percent of Americans oppose sex changes, puberty blockers, and transgender-related medical procedures for kids. Meanwhile, an overwhelming amount of voters believe minors should have to wait until they are at least 18 to make the life-changing decision about their bodies. 

Tags: RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's What Caused the Kansas City Super Bowl Shooting Matt Vespa
Liberals Are Going to Steam Over Who Bill Barr Plans to Vote for in the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
What Just Happened? Biden Totally Freezes Up While Attacking Republicans During Speech Spencer Brown
Anger Erupts After Politically Corrupt Judge Orders Trump to Pay $370 million In a Case With No Victims Sarah Arnold
Fani Willis's Father Delivers Eyebrow-Raising Testimony Mia Cathell
Was There a 'Jussie Smollett' Moment During the Fani Willis Hearing Today? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, That's What Caused the Kansas City Super Bowl Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement