DeSantis Accuses Biden of Quietly Planning to 'Impose Gender Ideology on K-12 Schools'

“They, them, she, her, him, he, cis, trans” are just a list of a few of the pronouns the Left has adopted in its effort to spread radical gender ideology to schools.

However, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has vowed to fight back against the Biden Administration’s woke indoctrination on minors in his state.

In a social media post, DeSantis revealed the Biden Administration’s plans to quietly impose gender ideology on kids as young as five years old.

“The Biden administration is trying to enact a radical re-write of Title IX that will gut protections for women and girls, including with sports,” DeSantis wrote. “Biden lacks the authority to impose gender ideology on the states, and we in Florida reject his attempt to do so.”

In a video, the Florida governor accused the Biden Administration of using its so-called “authority” to inject its radicalized agenda into students. Still, he promised not to allow the Left’s propaganda to touch school-aged kids.

“It will, for example, overrule rules that Florida has enacted that make sure that our girls and women athletes are able to compete with fairness and integrity and that you can’t inject males into those competitions, and that you can’t inject males into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms,” DeSantis continued. “So, they are trying to impose this under administrative rule. They don’t have the authority to do it, and in Florida, we will not abide by it.”

Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States Action, said Americans are starting to wake up and see the sick and twisted agenda the Biden Administration has for the country.

“This polling confirms the obvious—the vast majority of Americans are not on board with the far-left’s sexual agenda, which is seeking to permanently mutilate the young and vulnerable… the idea that young people have to be 16 to drive, 18 to vote, and 21 to drink, and yet can undergo life-altering medical procedures in middle school defies common sense, and the American people see that clearly,” Meckler said.

The Biden Administration has used its blatant attempt to abuse its federal powers to force schools to accept and implement “transgender” ideology, which has been in the making for years. They have even threatened to withhold federal funding from schools that do not adhere to the Left’s woke mandates.

However, the majority of Americans will not stand for it.

A Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll found that 78.7 percent of Americans oppose sex changes, puberty blockers, and transgender-related medical procedures for kids. Meanwhile, an overwhelming amount of voters believe minors should have to wait until they are at least 18 to make the life-changing decision about their bodies.