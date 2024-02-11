Dems: the Best Way to Counter Biden's Disastrous Speech Is to Put Him In Front of Reporters Unscripted

Following President Joe Biden’s damning press conference on Thursday night, Democrats are hitting the panic button, knowing they can no longer hide the president’s cognitive health woes.

Special Counsel Robert Hur issued a report regarding Biden’s mishandling of classified documents case. According to his ruling, the 81-year-old president is too old to face charges, suggesting it would be a disservice and highly unlikely a jury would find him guilty.

Behind the scenes, after that dreaded night for the Democratic Party, allies of the president are urging Biden to step out in public more often in hopes he can counter his major faux pas and erase it from American’s minds.

Democrats told Politco that the key is to put Biden in front of reporters and have him talk with voters and the media in unscripted situations— far from teleprompters.

“I would flood the zone and felt the same with Hillary [Clinton]. Because if you don’t, then the smallest thing becomes too easy for people and the media to focus on,” Philippe Reines, a former adviser to failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, said. “The answer to the president is not to put him out there zero times to prevent zero things. It’s to go out there and have him say whatever it is.” “What we saw [Thursday] night was so rare because we don’t get too many of these moments and opportunities where he’s off script, and he’s engaged in the back and forth, particularly in a prime-time setting,” Faiz Shakir, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign manager. “He’s going to have to come a little bit out of his shell and be more available, whether it’s press conferences or traveling around and meeting with people,” Alan Patricof, a major Democratic donor, said. — Via Politico

A recent NBC News poll found that 76 percent of voters are concerned Biden is not mentally prepared to serve a second term.

In comparison, a 2021 Fox News poll found that less than 50 percent of voters thought Biden was cognitively able to hold office.