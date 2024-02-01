J6 Committee Was Created as Propaganda 'Miniseries' for PBS

A PBS docu-series aired this week showing how Democrats used the January 6 Capitol Hill protests to spew propaganda and fear among the country.

PBS reportedly tapped the former president of ABC News, James Goldston, to create a documentary for the network that focused on creating a “show trial” propaganda that would reach the entire country.

Advertisement

Previously reported by Breitbart News, the January 6 committee hired Goldston as a consultant for the series, despite his controversial past as the network’s leader at a time when ABC reportedly hid the story of the late billionaire and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The outlet explained how the committee carefully chose witnesses to spew testimony— whether true or not— to manipulate the nation regarding J6.

Goldston’s work for the committee was immediately apparent in the first publicly televised hearings, as committee members read their remarks from a TelePrompter. The documentary presents Goldston’s involvement as part of an effort to organize the “trove” of material the committee collected. Ironically, the committee destroyed much of that evidence — making it impossible to verify and compromising Trump’s rights. The work of the January 6 Committee has been used in federal and state prosecutions despite its one-sided nature and despite legitimate legal concerns about the validity of its subpoenas, which, some argue, violated the terms of its enabling resolution.

For the first time in U.S. history, then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rejected the nominees of the minority party and instead appointed anti-Trump Republicans to their seats, causing critics to question the committee's legitimacy.

In a remarkable PBS documentary, the January 6th committee admits the entire thing was a publicity stunt / fabricated TV production meant to manipulate the audience. Which is why they brought in the former president of ABC News [James Goldston]

"It was Goldston who envisioned… pic.twitter.com/R4oboenAnQ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 31, 2024

According to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, more than half of Republicans believe that Left-wing protesters led the January 6 protests to try and make then-President Trump look bad.

The poll also found that 58 percent of Republicans think most of the protesters were peaceful and law-abiding American citizens who Democrats framed.