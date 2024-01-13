Maine Builds Rent-Free Apartments for Illegal Migrants Paid for by American Taxpayers

Hardworking Maine taxpayers are footing the bill for the construction of several apartment buildings where illegal migrants will live rent-free.

This week, Maine officials celebrated the renovation of a former naval air station base where 60 new apartment units in five buildings will go up. Border crossers and illegal migrants will be able to live rent-free— paid for by hardworking taxpayers— for at least two years while they await work permits.

Advertisement

News Center Maine reported that the goal is to move migrants out of hotels and shelters and into stable housing— despite being in the U.S. illegally and mooching off of American benefits.

On Monday, dozens of people gathered at Brunswick Landing to celebrate 60 new apartment units going up in five buildings. Twenty-four of them are already complete. These units are designed to house asylum seekers waiting to receive work permits. That process can often take a while since asylum seekers can’t even file for a permit until at least six months after filing their initial asylum applications. This program is happening through the Maine State Housing Authority. Maine Housing will essentially pay the rent for these asylum seekers for up to two years. After that, they will be converted to a mix of market-rate and affordable housing unless the state says the program needs to be extended.

Maine budgeted $3.5 million to provide apartment units for illegal aliens as the state expects the migrants to “gain the means” to pay housing costs through state “support” and “guidance.”

The state will also give over $100,000 to illegal immigrants for a year’s worth of asylum applications and work authorization assistance. Officials say the legal support will seek to ensure illegal migrants receive work approval “as soon as possible” so they can begin providing for themselves.

Maine has seen an uptick in homelessness across the state, with over 4,200 residents living on the streets. However, despite this, the state has done nothing to combat the homeless issue and instead put millions of dollars aside to assist illegal aliens who come into the U.S. and take advantage of American profits.

Dozens of people gathered in Brunswick today to celebrate the creation of 60 new units to house asylum seekers, as they wait to get work permits. The goal is to move these people out of hotels and shelters and into more stable housing. Details at 5 p.m. on @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/ggJXUb2syh — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) January 8, 2024



