Detroit Is Asking Residents to House Illegal Aliens As Biden's Border Crisis Gets Out of Hand

President Joe Biden's border crisis has taken a turn for the worse as illegal aliens wreak havoc on states, overwhelming shelters and resources.

The latest state to hit the panic button as illegal migrants storm the southern border is Detroit. So many border crossers have made landfall in the city that activists are urging members of their community to house migrants in their private homes.

The African Bureau for Immigration and Social Affairs — an NGO that settles and cares for African migrants trying to decide in the U.S.— is working to find shelters for illegal migrants as the crisis gets worse.

"We've been calling on administrators. … We have seen the lack of supportive services for that specific community primarily working with Black immigrants," the group's founder, Senegalese native Seydi Starr, said. "We have been working to secure the understanding that these people are here, and something needs to be done about it."

Starr said that Detroit doesn't have tent encampments along the highway and sidewalks because community members have stepped up and offered their homes as shelter.

"Community members have been picking people off the street and taking them into their own homes. Whether it is a Senegalese community, Mauritania folks, Haitian, whoever," Starr added, "Some people have 12, 18, 20 people in their homes. Every day, we'll get a call from a driver who picked up someone at the airport, and the driver tells us the man hasn't eaten in two days and doesn't have a place to stay. It's on us to find out who has space."

Breitbart News, however, pointed out that it is against federal law to house more than a few people in a single-family home. The outlet also noted that it is presumed that Starr's organization is paying the homeowners to host the illegal migrants in their homes. However, the details are not clear.

Detroit is not the only city that is suffocating from Biden's blatant ignorance toward his open border. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said that his city will soon be making significant budget cuts as well as services to care for the influx of illegal migrants storming the city.

"We think if the federal government can take action on the supplemental budget that President Biden has proposed, that would be $14 billion that could help meet this need," Johnston said. "And so, we want to avoid having to make those hard trade-offs, and we want the federal government to take action. If they don't, we'll be looking at a $160 million impact. That's 10 percent of our entire budget. So, if you imagine cutting all of your city agencies by 10 percent, and that would be historic cuts, larger than we've seen even in the recession times of the 2009 and 2010 cycle."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have also called on Biden to provide them with more funding to help combat the ongoing migrant issue plaguing their city.