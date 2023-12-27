Even Die-Hard Liberals Admit Trump Is the Country's Only Chance At Returning to Normalcy

Left-wing New York Times is admitting that former President Trump will bring normalcy back to the United States after President Joe Biden failed to "put things back in order."

Pollster and NYT columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson acknowledged that Trump's chances of taking back the White House in 2024 stand a strong possibility as Americans become increasingly frustrated with Biden's lack of leadership.

"The 2024 election will not be fought along the conventional axis of left and right or even change and more of the same," Anderson wrote. "Voters very much want change; they have made that clear with the absolutely abominable ratings they give our leadership in poll after poll."

Anderson admitted that Biden did not deliver his promises while campaigning against Trump in 2020. And after three years of his reckless policies that caused soaring inflation, millions of illegal aliens to enter the U.S., and a botched Afghanistan withdrawal that left Americans dead, voters are in desperate need of fresh blood in the White House.

"But instead of clamoring for someone to blow everything up, they are crying out for someone to put things back in order," she continued. "Voters wanted this from Mr. Biden and clearly feel he didn't deliver, which is why Mr. Trump currently leads by notable margins across most of the key swing states."

Citing a recent NYT/Sienna poll that found Trump is leading Biden in five of the six key swing states, Anderson admitted that enthusiasm voters once had for the president is quickly declining. Americans said that Biden's policies have personally and financially hurt them throughout multiracial and multigenerational people.

The Times writer noted that more than two-thirds of the electorate sees the country moving in the wrong direction due to the Left's progressive, anti-America agenda.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 51 percent of respondents want Trump as their preferred 2024 Republican nominee, compared with 25 percent for his nearest opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)

Even those who are anti-Trump still say they would vote for him over Biden in the next election.

A 19-year-old college student told ABC News that she would vote for Trump even if charged "because he might be a bad person, but he is a good president."

56-year-old woman, who accused Trump of trying to "bribe the officials when they were trying to change over the election process," said that all politicians are "crooks and criminals" and that she could not bring herself to vote for Biden again.

"There's nobody left. At least he had the jobs and everything going; you just had to weed out a lot of his comments and stuff," she said of Trump.

"Since Biden's been in office, I've been struggling bad. I've had to have help from my little brother and my kids, and I don't like that," she said. "I didn't have to have all that help when Trump was in office. Since Biden's been in office, every month, it's like, am I going to make it? If my house weren't paid for, I wouldn't make it."