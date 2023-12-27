Kamala Harris Roasted AGAIN For Using a Gas Stove On Christmas

Vice President Kamala Harris faces criticism after posting a photo of her and second gentleman Doug Emhoff beside a gas stove after the Biden Administration announced its plans to ban the popular home appliance.

"Merry Christmas to all. May your day be filled with love, family, and good food," Harris wrote on X, adding, "P.S. We are making Christmas beef Wellington."

Merry Christmas to all. May your day be filled with love, family, and good food.



P.S. We are making Christmas beef Wellington. pic.twitter.com/6QErBwprcS — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 25, 2023

However, critics quickly pointed out the gas stove Harris was using despite calling for its ban. Others highlighted that the Biden Administration has urged Americans to consume less meat because of the risk of so-called "climate change," yet can only be eaten if you are among the Leftist elites.

Gas stove with red meat on it... exactly what they want to take away from Americans. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 26, 2023

I thought we’re supposed to eat less red meat for the climate? https://t.co/atfN15ujn2 pic.twitter.com/NRieUng34e — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) December 25, 2023

"Gas stove for me, but not for thee." — TX Dodge Dude (@gnordlan) December 25, 2023

Do you realize how many American families cannot afford a Christmas meal let alone presents for their children because of your Bidenomics??…stop spinning what’s going on with the economy to push your agendas!..your failing this country — Pissed Off Neanderthal🟦 🇺🇸 (@WooPig83) December 25, 2023

On Thanksgiving, Harris was also pictured using a gas stove despite her administration saying Americans can't have the luxury of the home appliance because of a "climate crisis" or "clean energy transition."

From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Nhifx0sHi5 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 23, 2023

In January, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. claimed gas stoves are "a hidden hazard."

"Any option is on the table," Trumka said of the Biden Administration. He threatened that "Products that can't be made safe can be banned."

The idea was abandoned. However, it was followed by a proposal from the Department of Energy (DOE) to impose strict new energy efficiency standards for gas stoves.