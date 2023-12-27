Military History Has Been Made in the Red Sea...and Not in a Good...
Will China Invade Taiwan? Xi Just Revealed the Answer.
Did a COVID Vaccine Give This NY Firefighter a Heart Condition?
Michigan Supreme Court Chooses Reason in Trump 2024 Ballot Question
John Fetterman Decided to Fix Bayonets for Joe Biden
Biden Heads to St. Croix for Another Free Island Vacation As Crises Rage
Pro-Hamas Goons Block Access to JFK Airport
The NY Times Gives Gaza a Platform, CNN Disproves Itself, and...
We're Already Seeing the Consequences of California's New Minimum Wage Law
Even Die-Hard Liberals Admit Trump Is the Country's Only Chance At Returning to...
Why This Woke NFL Team Can't Even Sell $1 Tickets
‘Blasphemous’: Here’s What Happened When a Church Installed a Same-Sex Nativity Scene
Tesla Robot Reportedly ‘Attacked’ Employee in Texas Factory
Jack Smith Is Making Yet Another Request in Case Against Trump
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Roasted AGAIN For Using a Gas Stove On Christmas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 27, 2023 5:30 PM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Vice President Kamala Harris faces criticism after posting a photo of her and second gentleman Doug Emhoff beside a gas stove after the Biden Administration announced its plans to ban the popular home appliance. 

Advertisement

"Merry Christmas to all. May your day be filled with love, family, and good food," Harris wrote on X, adding, "P.S. We are making Christmas beef Wellington."

However, critics quickly pointed out the gas stove Harris was using despite calling for its ban. Others highlighted that the Biden Administration has urged Americans to consume less meat because of the risk of so-called "climate change," yet can only be eaten if you are among the Leftist elites. 

Recommended

Even Die-Hard Liberals Admit Trump Is the Country's Only Chance At Returning to Normalcy Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

On Thanksgiving, Harris was also pictured using a gas stove despite her administration saying Americans can't have the luxury of the home appliance because of a "climate crisis" or "clean energy transition." 

In January, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. claimed gas stoves are "a hidden hazard."

"Any option is on the table," Trumka said of the Biden Administration. He threatened that "Products that can't be made safe can be banned." 

The idea was abandoned. However, it was followed by a proposal from the Department of Energy (DOE) to impose strict new energy efficiency standards for gas stoves.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even Die-Hard Liberals Admit Trump Is the Country's Only Chance At Returning to Normalcy Sarah Arnold
Happy Kwanzaa! The Holiday Brought to You by the FBI Ann Coulter
‘Blasphemous’: Here’s What Happened When a Church Installed a Same-Sex Nativity Scene Madeline Leesman
Will China Invade Taiwan? Xi Just Revealed the Answer. Katie Pavlich
Delta Airlines Employee Stands Up to 'Condescending' Trans Activist at Airport Madeline Leesman
Why This Woke NFL Team Can't Even Sell $1 Tickets Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Even Die-Hard Liberals Admit Trump Is the Country's Only Chance At Returning to Normalcy Sarah Arnold
Advertisement