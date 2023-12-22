There's No Way This Claim About Israel's War in Gaza Is True
Tipsheet

NBC Reporter Visibly Shocked By Massive Number of Illegal Border Crossings

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 22, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

An NBC News reporter was stunned by the massive amount of border crossers lined up at the southern border during his segment at the Eagle Pass, Texas, border this week. 

Correspondent Guad Venegas was visibly overwhelmed as he saw first-hand just how many illegal aliens are storming the U.S. border under President Joe Biden's radical immigration policies. 

Venegas argued that the record-breaking number of border crossers isn't surprising because "immigration isn't enforcing the laws inside of Mexico." He added:

These crowds here in Eagle Pass have never been this large during my reporting. This is the most people I've ever seen in Eagle Pass, and other reporters, colleagues working other parts of the border in Arizona, [and] in Jacumba near San Diego tell me the same thing. We have these conversations, and the conversation is always, "Wow, I've never seen this number of migrants arriving," and we know from the reports coming from the government with these numbers. We have the number of apprehensions, the number of encounters, and everything spiking, so we don't know what this will mean moving forward; we just know that the numbers are much larger as the resources are spread thin.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) told Venegas that the federal government's processing centers and hospitals in the area are overwhelmed by the number of illegal immigrants. In other words, he explained that if someone calls 911 and needs immediate medical care, that U.S. law-abiding citizen will have to wait due to the needs of illegal aliens being prioritized over Americans. 

According to a new report released earlier this year, the growing number of "gotaways" has reached a record high as migrants illegally enter the U.S. through the southern border. 

Biden's border crisis has exceeded a staggering 13 million illegal aliens that are now in the United States. Meanwhile, Arizona's Tucson sector doubled in October compared to last year, with Customs Border Patrol agents encountering 55,224 migrants in October 2023 compared to 22,938 encounters in October 2022. 

