The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better
Senator Warns Democrats: We're Holding the Line on Illegal Immigration
New Bill Takes Aim at a Chick-fil-A's Sunday Policy
The WSJ Took a Closer Look at TikTok Videos on the Gaza Conflict...
We Are Well Beyond Hypocrisy
The NY Times Cannot Say 'Plagiarism,' and PolitiFact's 'Lie of the Year' Is...
Fetterman Now Believes Those on the Left (and Right) Want Him Dead
The Inspiration of Harold Gomes
Even Joe Biden's Own Hometown Doesn't Like Him
California Seeks to 'Explore Every Legal Option' to Get Trump Off 2024 Ballot...
Reminder: Joe Biden Had a Connection With Son Hunter's Business Associates
What Should We Really Make of These Polls About Israel?
Protect Life, Decline to Sign
So, This Is the Narrative Biden Keeps Going With Then
Tipsheet

Hillary Clinton Uses Meeting with Israeli Hostage Families to Attack Netanyahu

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 21, 2023 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Twice failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is taking heat for using her meeting with families of Israeli hostages to attack Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Clinton did spare her criticism of Netanyahu while touting President Joe Biden’s holiday deal for the release of the hostages ahead of Christmas next week.

Israeli News reported that Clinton told the families of the hostages that Netanyahu was busy with “politics and personal political survival.” 

Clinton also urged relatives of the hostages to put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to those present at the meeting, she told the families that Netanyahu is only busy with “politics and personal political survival” and that Knesset seats are of more interest to this government than the hostages.

“As long as the hostages are not the main and primary target for Israel, then everything that I or President Biden say or do is of little value,” Clinton told them, according to participants in the meeting.

Since the beginning of the war, Clinton has been at the forefront of advocacy and support for Israel. At the meeting with the family members, she did not spare criticism of Netanyahu and his government. According to them, Clinton said she knew about significant efforts to bring about a “Christmas deal” but clarified that ultimately, the decision-makers are the Israeli government and Hamas. She promised to continue to do everything in her power to make such a deal happen.

Recommended

Wait, We Have Another Sex Tape Scandal on Capitol Hill? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On Wednesday, Biden told the families he is pushing for a deal. However, he admitted that he does not foresee that happening anytime soon. 

The Democratic Party has opposed Netanyahu for some time due to their policies in the Middle East. 

Former President Bill Clinton intervened in the 1999 Israeli elections to support Netanyahu’s opponent. When the Israeli prime minister returned to office in 2009, he opposed former President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran and has since fought Biden’s effort to restore the Palestinian Authority to Gaza.

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, We Have Another Sex Tape Scandal on Capitol Hill? Matt Vespa
We Are Well Beyond Hypocrisy Victor Davis Hanson
Uh Oh: Is Harvard President Claudine Gay's Luck About to Run Out? Spencer Brown
Israeli Prime Minister Gives Hamas a Choice Katie Pavlich
Buy Your Kids Toy Guns This Christmas Kurt Schlichter
The WSJ Took a Closer Look at TikTok Videos on the Gaza Conflict and Here's What They Found Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, We Have Another Sex Tape Scandal on Capitol Hill? Matt Vespa
Advertisement