WaPo Admits Hunter Biden's Corrupt Business Dealings Should Have Been a 'Scandal' When Biden Was VP

The Washington Post is admitting that Hunter Biden is royally screwed regarding his involvement in shady foreign business dealings.

The Lefty outlet professed that the Justice Department has a "strong criminal case" against Hunter Biden, arguing that his involvement in Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that hired him in 2014 despite no experience in the energy sector, was a scandal.

"The Justice Department has strong criminal cases against Hunter Biden for allegedly failing to pay federal taxes, claiming false deductions and lying about his drug use on paperwork to buy a gun," the WaPo wrote. "Congress, by contrast, lacks any reasonable basis for moving forward with impeachment against President Biden over his son's dubious business dealings and personal conduct."

The WaPo even acknowledged President Joe Biden "falsely claimed" that his son "has not made money" in China in October 2020.

The outlet argued that the issue should have been a scandal when Biden was serving as vice president under the Obama Administration, adding that it was a mistake for the president to insist that his son had done "nothing wrong" when he "clearly has behaved so grossly — personally and professionally."

The editorial board had no issue throwing Hunter Biden under the bus. However, they fought to keep the innocence of the president alive.

"The legal process will now decide Hunter Biden's fate, but, on the current evidence, the sins of the son should not be visited upon the father," the article read.

This report comes as Hunter Biden defiantly skipped his closed-door congressional deposition and held a press conference instead.

The president's son decided to hold his presser on the Senate side, in which former President Trump joked that he should have gone to the House side.

"Did you see Hunter today, right?" Trump said. "He went to the wrong place. He went to the Senate instead of the House."

"Everyone's saying, 'Where's Hunter?' See, it always gets, 'Where's Hunter?'" He continued. "What a two-tier system of justice we have."

On Capitol Hill, the House has no authority on the Senate side and vice versa, two separate parts of the Legislative Branch.