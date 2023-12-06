AOC's Bizarre Comments Regarding Trans Athletes Confirms the Democratic Party Is As Dumb As They Look

We know by now that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) is as dumb as a box of rocks, but her latest remarks make her look as delusional as President Joe Biden.

During a hearing on Title IX this week, AOC made a wild claim saying that preventing transgender athletes from competing against women is racist against black women.

The Squad member added that barring men from competing against women is transphobic, racist, and sexist.

Cisgender is a slur. And making little girls compete with boys who then physically dominate them and injure them is abusive and evil. https://t.co/l8yYOsX3Ox — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) December 6, 2023

Oh, but AOC's outlandish comments didn't stop there. She also claimed that "all" underage women will face "genital examinations" if biological men are banned from competing in women's sports.

"We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are underage, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, I don't think you are a girl," AOC stated.

Her comments come a year after the Ohio state Senate removed a controversial provision from a state House proposal that banned biological males from competing against females. This would have required "internal and external" exams to confirm a student-athlete's gender. However, it did not move forward.

Ohio senate Republicans replaced the provision for student-athletes whose gender is in question to be required to present a copy of their original birth certificate to compete.

"And we're saying this in an environment of a post-Dobbs America, where states are criminalizing access to abortion and want nothing more than data on women to figure out when who's getting a menstrual cycle who doesn't have one?" The Democrat added.

The hearing focused on the Biden Administration's proposed rule changes to Title IX, which would redefine sex discrimination of "gender identity." If passed, the changes would extend Title IX anti-discrimination protections to all Americans who identify as women rather than just females. In other words, women's sports would no longer be limited to biological females.

According to a Gallup poll, the majority of Americans, 69 percent, say transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that conform with their birth gender— this compared to 62 percent in 2021. At the same time, fewer support transgender athletes being able to play on teams that match their current gender identity.