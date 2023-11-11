Why Pro-Palestinian Activists Ripping Down Israeli Hostage Posters Might Want to Stop
Pro-Palestine Protestors Show Up to Joe Biden’s Home

November 11, 2023
Massive groups of pro-Palestine protestors showed up at President Joe Biden's doorstep, accusing him of genocide amid the ongoing war between Hamas terrorists and Israel.

On Saturday, hundreds of anti-Israel protestors set up shop just a short distance from Biden's Delaware home, where they waved Palestinian flags and chanted, "Ceasefire now!"

"President Biden, you can't hide! We charge you with genocide!" the demonstrators also yelled. 

Biden delivered a Veteran's Day speech in the same area where a "Delaware Palestine March" occurred. 

Pro-Palestine protestors are pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza as Israel continues its ground invasion of the country where Hamas terrorists are savagely killing and mutilating Israelis. 

The president's stance on the war has been seen as controversial as many from his own party disagree with where he stands. Biden has condemned the violent attacks brought on by Hamas. However, fellow Democrats, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), have refused to denounce the terrorist group's onslaught.

Earlier this week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the Biden Administration "doesn't believe a ceasefire is appropriate at this time," adding that they think a ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and "legitimize what they did on October 7."

The White House claimed Israel would allow "limited pauses" in military operations "for humanitarian reasons." However, that has yet to happen. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Gaza should not be re-occupied by Israel and Palestinians who fled Gaza City should be allowed to return.

Currently, there are about 240 Hamas hostages still in Gaza, with ten of them believed to be Americans. 

