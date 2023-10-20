Hamas Leader Compared Israeli Policies to the 'Racist' Killing of George Floyd

A 2021 Vice interview with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has resurfaced, comparing the Israeli policies to the "racism" that "killed" George Floyd.

During the interview, Sinwar claimed that George Floyd was killed because U.S. police officers are "racist," likening it to how Israeli forces treat Palestinians.

"And I want to take this opportunity to remember the racist murder of George Floyd," Sinwar said. "George Floyd was killed as a result of a racist ideology held by some people. The same type of racism that killed George Floyd is being used by Israel against the Palestinians in Jerusalem, the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and in the West Bank."

Leader of Hamas: "The same type of racism that killed George Floyd is being used by Israel against the Palestinians" pic.twitter.com/C2d8EgvVPv — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 18, 2023

Nearly two weeks after the initial attack on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas, more than 1,400 Israeli citizens are dead, including Americans and children. More than 200 people have been taken hostage as well.

Black Lives Matter organizations nationwide have expressed their support of the attacks on Israel, saying they stand in solidarity with Hamas. This is the same organization that led hundreds of violent protests throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter Chicago issued a controversial statement that included a depiction of a paraglider, which Hamas used to invade Israel, which the group later deleted. "Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren't proud of," BLM Chicago said in a post on X regarding the deleted post. "We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely." BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors had previously called for the eradication of Israel, stating, "Palestine is our generation's South Africa. If we don't step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called 'Israel,' we're doomed."

BLM has previously referred to White Americans as "colonizers" who settled on "stolen land." Following Hamas attacks on Israel, BLM organizations justified the onslaught, saying it was a necessary part of "decolonization."