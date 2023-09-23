Biden Makes Bizarre Eyebrow Raising Gun Control Remarks

President Joe Biden has embarrassed the United States for the third day in a row by rambling out-of-this-world remarks that leave eyebrows raised at his lunacy.

On Friday, while touting his strict gun control laws, Biden continued his trend of lying when he claimed he has been to “every mass shooting.”

BIDEN: "I've been to every mass shooting" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nxI5WkosIn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

While introducing 26-year-old House member Maxwell Frost to his newly formed “violence office,” Biden stated he had to wait 17 days to become eligible to serve in the Senate despite being 29 years old.

BIDEN: "I remember when I was young. We have something in common. I got elected to the Senate when I was 29 years old, only difference was he was eligible when he got elected to take office. I had to wait 17 days to be eligible. That was 827 years ago." pic.twitter.com/D6TBRkiUIC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

Biden furthered his support for restricting the Second Amendment, saying, “If you need 80 shots in a magazine, you shouldn’t own a gun.”

BIDEN: "I was the guy, along with a woman in California, who also, we once banned assault weapons and multiple magazines" pic.twitter.com/Fua9g652cs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

BIDEN: "If you need 80 shots in a magazine, you shouldn't own a gun" pic.twitter.com/A4fAz8QhjX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

During similar strange remarks, Biden vowed to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin and former President Trump.

"We will have saved American democracy. I am more optimistic about the future of this country than in the 800 years I've served," the president said.

The White House claims that the new Office of Gun Violence Prevention will help follow through on Biden's executive actions of restricting the use of firearms.