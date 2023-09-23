The Washington Post's Anti-Barstool Sports Got Slapped With a Community Note for Lying
Here's the Pro-Life Message Airing in Ohio During the OSU-Notre Dame Showdown
When Democrats Do Corruption, They Do It Right
Details About the Third GOP Debate Have Been Released. Here Are the New...
We're in Trouble: When Teaching American Values Is Considered Problematic
MSM Ignores Death of Longest Suffering Female Political Prisoner in Modern History of...
Prominent Doctor Says Biden Wouldn’t Be Able to Answer the Question: ‘Who Is...
Private Video Captures What This Democrat Really Thinks About Biden’s Border Crisis
Leaders, Like Joni Ernst, Are Making Up For Biden’s Weak Policies Towards Iran
Government Isn’t the Only Tool for Protecting Competition
Orthodox Jews Expose Zionist ‘Antisemitism’ Racket of ADL
The GOP Can't Survive the Only Trumpers
What’s the Matter with Latin America, and the Media?
Trump's Role in History - and Why He Must Be Reelected
Tipsheet

Biden Makes Bizarre Eyebrow Raising Gun Control Remarks

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 23, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden has embarrassed the United States for the third day in a row by rambling out-of-this-world remarks that leave eyebrows raised at his lunacy. 

Advertisement

On Friday, while touting his strict gun control laws, Biden continued his trend of lying when he claimed he has been to “every mass shooting.” 

While introducing 26-year-old House member Maxwell Frost to his newly formed “violence office,” Biden stated he had to wait 17 days to become eligible to serve in the Senate despite being 29 years old. 

Biden furthered his support for restricting the Second Amendment, saying, “If you need 80 shots in a magazine, you shouldn’t own a gun.”

Recommended

The Washington Post's Anti-Barstool Sports Got Slapped With a Community Note for Lying Matt Vespa
Advertisement

During similar strange remarks, Biden vowed to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin and former President Trump. 

"We will have saved American democracy. I am more optimistic about the future of this country than in the 800 years I've served," the president said.

The White House claims that the new Office of Gun Violence Prevention will help follow through on Biden's executive actions of restricting the use of firearms. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Washington Post's Anti-Barstool Sports Got Slapped With a Community Note for Lying Matt Vespa
The Man Who Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse Got Run Over by a Car Matt Vespa
Ex-NYT Reporter Flees Podcast After Being Asked About Hunter Biden Reporting Matt Vespa
Prominent Doctor Says Biden Wouldn’t Be Able to Answer the Question: ‘Who Is the President of the U.S?’ Sarah Arnold
MSM Ignores Death of Longest Suffering Female Political Prisoner in Modern History of Western Hemisphere Humberto Fontova
Ken Paxton Claims 'Secret' Texas Court Threw Out Nearly 1,000 Cases of Voter Fraud Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Washington Post's Anti-Barstool Sports Got Slapped With a Community Note for Lying Matt Vespa
Advertisement