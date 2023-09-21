The Biden Admin's Next Plans for Illegal Aliens Should Scare You





Not only is the Biden Administration rolling out the red carpet for illegal aliens, but they are going to make immigrants' time in the U.S. more accessible for them to stay without the chances of being deported.

Advertisement

According to a report from Fox News, the Department of Homeland Security plans to provide hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants with photo ID cards before they are released into the United States.

The Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE)-issued ID cards will contain a photograph, biographic identifiers, and what ICE calls "cutting-edge security features to the mutual benefit of the government and noncitizens."

Last year, ICE announced the "Secure Docket Program" to "modernize" forms of ID for illegal aliens in the U.S. awaiting their court dates— which can be years later.

"Specifics of the program are still under development, but a primary goal of the SDC is to improve current, inconsistent paper forms that often degrade rapidly in real-world use," an ICE spokesperson said last year. "Pending the outcome of the pilot, ICE will consider further expansion."

ICE has now completed a required pilot notification to Congress.

The cards will have a place for a photograph, a QR code, identifying information and security details, and the ICE logo in the top left corner.

Illegal migrants are given paper documents from the federal government about their immigration status.

However, ICE argues that paper documents pose a significant security risk, are easily lost, and degrade quickly in real-world use, "creating inefficiencies for the government and noncitizens."

Critics, on the other hand, argue the Biden Administration is using the ID cards as an incentive for illegal migrants, claiming they are part of an agenda to welcome immigrants into the country rather than persuade them to leave.

RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), told Fox News, "ICE should be arresting, detaining, and removing those who come here illegally, not doling out social services."

This comes as the U.S.-Mexico border is seeing a massive surge in illegal crossings.

In the last 24 hours, over 10,000 illegal migrants have crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas illegally— triggering a state of emergency in the small border town.

Before sunrise on Thursday, 250 illegal migrants were waiting to be processed, as hundreds more are expected.