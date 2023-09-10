Anti-Gun Activists to New Mexico Gov: Lady, You Can't Do That
Tipsheet

Top Florida Surgeon Advises People Not to Get the New COVID Booster

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 10, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

As a new strain of COVID-19 comes back just in time for the 2024 presidential election, the Biden White House is recommending that Americans get boosted. 

However, one top medical advisor is urging people not to get the updated vaccine. 

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo argued against the new vaccine the Food and Drug Administration is planning to roll out, designed to protect against the BA.2.86 omicron subvariant.

"There’s a new vaccine that’s coming around the corner, a new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and there’s essentially no evidence for it," Ladapo said this week. 

Ladapo made it clear that there have been no trials or studies yet done on the vaccine that would usually ensure people won’t face health problems down the road. 

“There’s been no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people," he continued. “There’s been no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people — and not only that, but then there are a lot of red flags.”

He warned that the updated vaccines could cause cardiac injury in many people, urging the country to make wise decisions they think is best for them and not let the government mandate the jab. 

"When they try to convince you to be comfortable and agree with things that don’t feel comfortable, [that] don’t feel like things you should agree with, that is a sign, right? That’s a gift," he added. 

As an alternative to getting the vaccine to keep them safe from COVID, Ladapo suggested people adopt a healthy lifestyle such as eating clean and exercising. 

2024 hopeful and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) joined Ladapo in calling out the “medical authoritarianism” of mask and vaccine mandates. He accused the federal government of being “basically an arm of Big Pharma.”  

“Pharma will make more money if this thing is approved, and they start pushing it on everybody,” said DeSantis, touting his state’s “freedom” from COVID mandates.

Tags: COVID-19

