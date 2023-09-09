How DeSantis Will Spend 9/11 Versus Biden Shows How Little the President Cares for America

There is a stark difference between how 2024 GOP hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) will spend the day honoring those who lost their lives on September 11 and President Joe Biden.

As the 22nd anniversary 9/11 approaches, DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will join seven families at the World Trade Center in New York City.

On the contrary, Biden will be the first president to skip Monday’s 9/11 ceremonies.

Instead, the president— who thrives on bragging about his personal tragedies— will be in Alaska when the first bell rings at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time, marking the moment the first plane struck the North Tower.

Given that it will be 4:46 a.m. in Alaska, the 80-year-old president may not even be awake.

However, DeSantis has made it clear that the tragedy that happened on 9/11 left a mark on him, saying the day that changed the country forever ignited a spark in him to want to wear the nation’s uniform.

The governor has repeatedly told supporters on the campaign trail that he joined the military because of the deadly attacks and often recounts his time serving in Iraq.

After graduation from Harvard Law School, DeSantis joined the United States Navy as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer. From there, he volunteered to deploy to Iraq alongside SEAL Team 1. His unit was headquartered in Fallujah, and the mission was to decimate al-Qaeda in Iraq.

As families still mourn the loss of their loved ones and those who survived the attack deal with cancer or WTC-related illnesses, Biden will be returning to the States from Vietnam to discuss many “important” topics such as “climate change.”

After leading America through Biden’s most significant foreign policy failure, the sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the fall of Kabul, Biden’s decision to schedule a trip to Vietnam shows how much he cares for the country.

Let us not forget when Biden checked his watch as soldier’s caskets were unloaded from an aircraft onto U.S. soil after his botched Afghanistan withdrawal.