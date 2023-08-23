The Difference Between DeSantis and Christie's Promises to Americans Ahead of First GOP Debate

2024 GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie left a complicated trail behind when serving as the governor of New Jersey, causing Republicans to question his agenda for the country in the unlikely event he secures the nominee.

During the first GOP presidential debate on Wednesday, Christie and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) are expected to take the stage as each candidate competes for their party's presidential nomination.

The two governors are expected to go neck and neck with each other as polls show them closely trailing one another.

One of the things DeSantis may throw at Christie is his pledge to lower taxes for hard-working Americans when he signed legislation that raised taxes in the past.

This month, Christie signed the Americans for Tax Reform pledge, vowing to oppose and veto any tax increase for Americans— which he also signed during the 2016 election cycle.

However, in 2016, Christie worked with Democrats to raise taxes by $1.2 billion.

While serving as governor, Christie signed a bill that raised the gasoline tax by 23 cents per gallon, New Jersey's first tax on gasoline since 1988.

The gasoline tax hike also caused increases in diesel fuels and non-motor fuels within the state.

Before this, in 2014, Christie promised not to "raise taxes on the people in the state of New Jersey."

On the contrary, DeSantis signed the most significant tax relief plan in Florida's history, providing Florida families with $2.7 billion in tax relief during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

"Because of President Biden's disastrous economic policies, Florida families are feeling the pressure of inflation on their wallets," DeSantis said earlier this year. "But in Florida, we are ensuring that our state's economic success gets passed on to the people that made it possible."

DeSantis's tax relief plan will reportedly save Florida residents nearly $234 million thanks to exemptions such as baby and toddler needs like cribs, strollers, diapers, baby wipes, bottles, and clothing and shoes for children under age five.

During the debate, Christie intends to call on DeSantis to "get the hell out of" the race if he defends former President Trump— who will not attend.

"I don't know. A canned line used by a Florida politician, on a debate stage, against me? What could go wrong?" Christie said.

Last week, a memo by DeSantis's PAC was released outlining specific guidelines for the governor to use while on the debate stage— one of them being to "defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack."

According to an Iowa Poll released Monday, 19 percent of Republican caucus-goers said they would vote for DeSantis, while only five percent would choose Christie.

However, Trump still takes the lead, securing 42 percent, saying the 45th president is their first pick for the GOP nominee.

On the other hand, however, an Emerson College survey shows Christie pulling ahead of DeSantis in the critical early presidential primary state of New Hampshire.

With Trump still holding the majority of support in the state, Christie has a one-percent advantage over DeSantis, garnering nine percent support. Meanwhile, DeSantis fell to eight percent from 17 percent in March.