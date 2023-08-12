The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About
Tipsheet

Popular Reporter Sues KJP After His Press Pass Was 'Unconstitutionally' Revoked

Sarah Arnold
August 12, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It has become apparent that if the Biden Administration doesn’t like what you have to say, they will shut you down faster than Hunter Biden can drive his car full of cocaine on his way to meet prostitutes. 

This week, African journalist Simon Ateba filed a federal lawsuit against White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the Secret Service after revoking his press pass. 

Ateba is accusing them of unconstitutionally rescinding his press badge to suppress his questions and limit his access to the White House.

The lawsuit, “Ateba v Jean-Pierre,” cites the reporter’s press pass was revoked because of repeated disruptions during press briefings, claiming the White House violated Ateba’s First and Fifth Amendments. 

During press briefings, Ateba often raises questions that the Biden Administration doesn’t like to address, such as the behind-the-scenes corruption the president and his son commit. 

In May, the White House announced new rules concerning press credentials, which they call hard passes.

This is the first time in U.S. history that the White House initiated a process in which journalists could lose their press credentials to close a longstanding legal loophole that prevented authorities from yanking press badges, according to the New York Post. 

When the new guidelines were unveiled, Ateba interrupted Jean-Pierre’s press briefing saying they were making a “mockery of the First Amendment” by entering the briefing room with the cast of the Apple TV show “Ted Lasso.”

In the show, a phony reporter had attempted to take a real reporter’s seat as part of a promotional stunt.

“No president, including President Biden, should be allowed to dictate who covers,” Ateba said. 

Ateba has not only rocked boats in the press room with Jean-Pierre but also with then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. 

Before leaving the White House for a new gig at MSNBC, Ateba was the first reporter to question Psaki on reports that she was job-hunting. 

He also asked National Security Council spokesman John Kirby if he was posing as a “second press secretary” after he began to lead press briefings following several missteps from Jean-Pierre. 


