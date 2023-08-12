GOP Sen. Recalls Moment Joe Biden Got Handsy With His Wife

Former GOP Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA) once warned President Joe Biden about getting "handsy" with his wife, or he would "kick the s— out of him."

While appearing on the Burn Barrel podcast, Brown said the heated exchange arose after Biden made an inappropriate pass toward his wife.

Host Tom Shattuck asked the former senator if the president was sniffing his wife's hair or touching her in places no other man should go, to which Brown confirmed.

"I told him I'd kick the shit out of him — kick the — beat the — I told him to stop. So yes," Brown said. "He didn't act as I thought he should and — and you know we called him on it, and you know that's it."

Brown, who later served in the Trump Administration as Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, was reluctant to discuss the event but said that Biden "didn't act the way I thought he should, and we called him on it, and that's it."

The Republican, however, said that he had spent a great deal of time with Biden in the past and "enjoyed his company" but no longer recognizes the 80-year-old as the same person he sees now on television.

Biden has been caught inappropriately touching and smelling young girls' hair several times, so much so that critics have labeled him "creepy Joe" for his behavior.

"I think people are irked out about all the hair sniffing and things. Then we went overseas, and he especially took a long inhale, and I think that stuff skeeves out women, and, you know, he's not a good guy," Shattuck added.

In 2022, cameras caught the president feeling up people while at a public event, making spectators question Biden's odd actions toward young females.

Keep you dirty hands to yourself you filthy trash. https://t.co/5c5MhI0a76 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 18, 2022

Then again that same year, Biden was seen grabbing a young girl's shoulder and whispering, "No serious guys until you're 30." The girl, who could not have been more than 13 years old, looked back at the president uncomfortably.

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022



