Trump Warns Democrats About Sending Him to Prison

Former President Trump is warning Democrats that the implications of sending him to prison would be for the extremist party, saying it would be very dangerous.

During an interview on The Simon Conway Show, Trump was asked how his massive group of supporters would react if the 45th president were behind bars at the hands of the Left’s politically motivated scheme— sparked by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

“I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about,” Trump added, “because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than in 2016. I think it would be very dangerous.”

As Trump anticipates a third indictment over his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol Hill protests, the former president attacked Smith claiming the Democrats are trying to interfere again with the next presidential election.

“The Democrat prosecutors waited years to bring charges so that they could interfere with the 2024 presidential election. they are getting, however, big blowback!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Continuing his rant about the corrupt legal system operating under President Joe Biden, Trump said that for the first time in history, “the USA, lawyers, and the legal system itself, are under siege… all a gift from crooked Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and deranged prosecutor, Jack Smith!”

Smith is currently investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the election and his actions related to the January 6 insurrection. According to a letter addressed to the 2024 GOP hopeful, the far-Left Biden official told Trump that he is the target of the probe.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and former Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) have reportedly been contacted by the federal special counsel instigating the matter.

In 2020, Arizona “voted” for a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since 1996. Trump reportedly called Ducey several times, asking him to investigate the possibility of election fraud after mainstream media called the state for Biden.

At the same time, Kemp— a long-time supporter of Trump— avoided making any endorsements for Trump’s claims that the Georgia election was somehow interfered with.