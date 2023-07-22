Biden's Impeachable Offense
Tipsheet

Biden Ruthlessly Mocked Over Ignoring Questions On Chinese Hackers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 22, 2023 3:26 AM
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

President Joe Biden once again ignored questions from reporters as aides quickly whisked him away before he could address Chinese hackers regarding AI at the White House. 

Twitter users mercilessly mocked the 80-year-old president after he shuffled away from the podium, clenching his fists, warning reporters that he is AI and to blame it on Abe Lincoln. 

"I'm the AI," cautioning. "If any of you think I'm Abe Lincoln, blame it on the AI," Biden said, noting that it "promises an enormous, enormous promise of both risks to our society and our economy and our national security, but also incredible opportunities," for the future.

He also demanded companies use AI to root "out bias and discrimination."

At the end of his speech, a reporter asked Biden if he could address China's hacking of cabinet officials and the threshold of concern he may have about it. 

However, Biden ignored the question, turned to his staff, and said, "Ready? How are we getting these guys down there?"

The president's slow shuffle exit from the room caused a storm of criticism, calling him a "clown" who "lost in his own museum." 

Others said, "Wow, I never thought I could run for President because I didn't think I had the smarts, but if that's all it takes, why not!" 

"I turn my back on you, miserable people. How dare you question me!" This is what Biden thinks," another user wrote. 

One Tweet read, "I’m sorry, but this man is not with it. How can he not even field questions? A very scary time we are in."

Author Matthew Betley referenced the 2004 movie "Dodgeball," saying, "If you can dodge a Chinese hacking question, you can dodge a ball," along with a GIF that read, "That's a bold strategy Cotton, let's see if it pays off for him."

First disclosed last week, a Beijing-linked group of hackers hacked into government email accounts due to a reported flaw in Microsoft's cloud-based security, compromising hundreds of thousands of U.S. government emails.

"The Department of State detected anomalous activity, took immediate steps to secure our systems, and will continue to closely monitor and quickly respond to any further activity," a State Department spokesperson said.

Among the hackers was U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns. 

