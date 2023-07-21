Congressman Turned Child Sex Offender Anthony Weiner Freaks Out When Asked About the 'Clinton Body Count'

Disgraced former congressman turned child sex offender Anthony Weiner had a liberal meltdown during a podcast when he was asked about rumors that the Clinton family has a “body count.”

Patrick Bet-David questioned Weiner about a so-called “conspiracy theory” that alleges people with ties to former President Bill Clinton and his twice-failed presidential candidate wife, Hillary Clinton, end up dead.

“How is it that the reputation that follows [the Clintons] is people close to them die?” The host asked.

Wiener immediately tried to dodge the question, growing tense before the conversation became a screaming match.

The Democrat said that the Clintons are now in their seventies, arguing that older people naturally lose people they once knew.

“How come they haven’t done that with Bush? He’s the same age.” David-Bet pressed. “How come they haven’t done that with Trump? How come they haven’t done that with Reagan?”

As veins protracted from Weiner’s neck, he shouted, “People close to everybody die! You are implying something nefarious is afoot, both with the question and the list [of alleged dead people related to the Clintons].”

David-Bet then argued that most conspiracy theories about politicians are founded in truth, pointing out that Weiner was served prison time for engaging in sexual behavior with a teenager.

“Hillary Clinton, she’s a big girl. I’m a big boy. You’re a big boy. The people you just listed are obscure people that you could not pull out of a …” Weiner began to say.

Todays podcast was very peaceful. 🔥



Watch at your own risk.



pic.twitter.com/gq36UntPtL — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) July 20, 2023

It is no secret the Clinton family has been involved in some shady situations. Whether true or not, there is no denying that many former first-family associates have died.

In 2017, Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty after he admitted he exchanged naked photos and crude messages with a 15-year-old child, in which he was well aware of her age. He was also forced to register as a child sex offender for at least 20 years.