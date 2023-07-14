Tucker Carlson Launches His Next Move



Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is back like he never left. The conservative megastar is eyeing to launch his own media company to build upon his current popular Twitter broadcasts.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Neil Patel— who helped Carlson found The Daily Caller— is partnering with the former Fox host in the new business venture.

Both Republicans have reportedly held several high-level meetings with Twitter executives and been in contact with financiers, attorneys, and media strategists who have pledged to help get the new media company up on the airwaves.

The report notes that Carlson has been in talks with Twitter executives to strategize how his Twitter videos, which over nine million people view, could stream on television. The potential deal would be a test case for Twitter CEO Elon Musk's video streaming ambitions.

The new platform would require hundreds of millions of dollars in investments and would be a mix of free content, including subscriptions that allow viewers to watch longer, uncut episodes that are teased on Twitter.

The new venture would offer content from Carlson and other conservative commentators.

The report claims that Carlson and Patel are eyeing an app allowing viewers to watch all things Carlson at any time of the day.

Carlson is expecting to face an uphill battle, navigating a media landscape that allows him to speak freely on issues the Left likes to suppress. The report notes that he is weary about parenting with YouTube, fearing the platform would constantly censor his content.

According to Mediaite in 2022, “Carlson [was] the number-one watched host among Democrats in the key 25-54 age demographic – across all networks."

During the second quarter of 2020, Carlson's Fox News show saw the largest number of viewers for any program in the history of cable news, with over 4.33 million people tuning in.

Fox News unexpectedly fired Carlson in April, and although he is still technically under contract with the network, his attorneys filed a cease-and-desist letter over his Twitter venture.

Last month I reported on the downfall of Fox Nation since Carlson's exit.

A report noted that the network's streaming service for non-cable viewers "is basically over" now that Carlson is no longer in the picture, who brought in tens of millions of viewers.

On top of Fox Nation losing a notable amount of subscribers after its arguably most popular host departed the scene, the streaming platform began cutting staff after its massive $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.