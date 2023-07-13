MSNBC Blames Staff For Biden's Embarrassing Senior Moments

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski blamed President Joe Biden's staff for his repeated embarrassing moments that make him look old.

Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough criticized the 80-year-old's aides for not simplifying Biden's schedule and for not helping him walk on or off a stage—referencing the million times Biden has fallen flat on his face in front of the nation.

"I'm just going, to be honest, I don't think they do a good job helping out the president," Brzezinski said. "If you are managing a president's schedule, and you are managing a president getting on stage and getting off stage, and doing - getting on planes and getting off the plane-- and yes, he's 80, you need to be there for him, and you need to make a pathway. And you sure as hell better make sure he doesn't fall on a sandbag."

The liberal host blamed the "sandbag" incident on Biden's staff that was allegedly left onstage at a commencement ceremony for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, in which the senior president tripped over, causing him to fall across the stage.

Biden also fell sideways off his bike at Rehoboth Beach last June.

On top of that, the president has tripped several times, such as walking up the stairs of Air Force One.

Despite all of the above, the Left-wing network insisted Biden is more than capable of handling the presidency.

Brzezinski defended Biden's repeated gaffes, saying that she sometimes gets " nervous " when giving speeches, adding, "I don't know which way to go. And I'm looking for direction."

"So, do a better job," she said. "Because you can't have these video images of the president tripping or the president going the wrong way. It's not going to work in this presidency because his age is going to be a factor. His age will be a factor, and it's your job to make sure he gets from one place to another. He can handle the presidency. You have to handle his schedule and where he goes."