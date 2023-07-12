FBI Director Wray Continues to Deny the Woke Agency Is Protecting the Biden Family

During a hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla) unleashed fury at FBI Director Christopher Wray, accusing the woke Leftist of failing to uphold his constitutional duties and promoting a “two-tiered justice system.”

Point blank, Gaetz asked Wray if he was protecting the Biden family after questioning him about text messages allegedly sent from Hunter Biden to a Chinese business associate that mentioned President Joe Biden.

Wray, however, refused to acknowledge the alleged text messages in question.

“You seem deeply uncurious about it, almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting Biden?” Gaetz asked.

“Absolutely not,” Wray responded, again refusing to admit the president and his son were involved in a “shakedown” of Chinese business investors.

The Republicans argued that Americans no longer trust the FBI because people in charge of the corrupt agency-- such as Wray himself-- refuse to give straight answers that the country has the right to know.

“You give answers that later a court deems are not true, and then at the end of the day, you won’t criticize an obvious shakedown when it’s directly in front of us, and it appears as though you are whitewashing conduct of corrupt people,” Gaetz continued.

Before the hearing, Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) said the FBI is weaponizing the federal government, unfairly targeting conservatives and those fighting against the extreme Leftist agenda.

“This is the FBI that investigated moms and dads showing up at school board meetings and said they were part of some terrorist element out there. This is the FBI at the Richmond field office that put out a memorandum saying if you’re a pro-life Catholic, you’re somehow radical,” Jordan began. “This is the FBI that spied on a presidential campaign that raided the home of a former president. This is the FBI that was cited as… censoring American free speech rights.”

During the hearing, Gaetz declined to admit the FBI is why Biden and his son have not been held accountable for their corrupt actions. The director also failed to acknowledge that the FBI withheld plans by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to falsely connect President Trump’s campaign to Russia during the 2016 election.

Overall, the hearing went just as expected. Democrats relied on their tried and true tactics of denying any corrupt actions made on their behalf.