California Democrats Refuse to Pass Anti-Human Trafficking Bill, Putting Children's Lives At Risk

In a shocking outcome, the California Assembly Committee on public safety blocked a bill that would increase the charges for human trafficking.

The bill would have categorized sex trafficking of minors as a serious felony— in line with murder and rape— in the Democrat-run state of California.

However, the six Democrats on the committee voted against the bill, while all Republicans voted for the measure that would protect children from falling victim to violent sex crimes.

The vote comes as local leaders warn California officials that sex trafficking operations are "out of control," adding that it has been surging since January when the state decriminalized loitering with the intent to commit prostitution in the name of transgender rights.

In a letter, Shane Harris, the president of a California-based civil rights organization, called on Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) to take action against human trafficking that is putting "children's lives at stake."

However, the Democratic mayor continues to ignore the ongoing, dangerous situation and instead focuses on woke issues such as making the state a sanctuary for transgender people.

During the hearing, survivors of human trafficking gave riveting testimony, condemning progressive Democrats who don't take human trafficking seriously.

"I'm here to say that I was molested and raped repeatedly by black and white men and even some women. So it does not matter the race. What matters is saving our children. Traffickers are getting out of jail, parole, and reoffending, continuing the horrific cycle of abuse and depravity," Odessa Perkins said.

During the emotional hearing, the bill's rejection was met with an outcry from the public, with screams of "horrible" echoing through the chamber.

A former prosecutor for Alameda County, Sharmin Bock, testified that human traffickers in California hardly receive more than a few years of prison time and "are getting so brazen because the law has no teeth."

California GOP chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson called the bill's failure "disgusting" and "heartless." At the same time, California Assembly Republican leader James Gallagher said that "Democrats are looking out for the most vicious criminals at the expense of victims."