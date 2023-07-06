Asa Hutchinson Is In Danger of Not Getting Enough Donors to Make the GOP's 2024 Debate Stage

2024 GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson is in danger of not reaching enough donors to attend the GOP's debate stage in August.

As of Thursday, Hutchinson only has about 5,000 of the 40,000 donors needed, admitting his campaign has work to do.

"I'll be very straightforward with you — I'm not there yet," Hutchinson told Hugh Hewitt's radio show.

However, Hutchinson is confident he can gain enough donors to qualify for the August 23 debate in Milwaukee. Of those, the Republican National Committee requires at least 200 unique donors from 20-plus states and/or territories.

Hutchinson criticized the RNC for its requirements candidates must meet in order to qualify— who is currently polling at 1.3 percent.

"This bothers me that the RNC has set this artificial line that you've got to cross to qualify for the debate. We ought to be more expansive than that rather than restrictive," the GOP candidate said.

Refusing to reveal how much money he raised in the Federal Election Commission's second quarter, Hutchinson was proud of his earnings.

He insisted that he is not intimidated by how much money his GOP rival, former President Trump, has raised— more than $35 million.

Hutchinson also said he will not support Trump if he becomes the GOP's 2024 presidential nominee, adding that he does not believe the frontrunner is the right man to lead the country.

"We're going to have a massive loss if he is our nominee," Hutchinson claimed.

GOP Campaign reps for Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy each told The New Post that they have already been backed by 40,000 donors — including 200 unique donors in at least 20 states or territories.