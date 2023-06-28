CBS News Story on IRS Whistleblower Confirms the Media Cannot Ignore Biden Corruption...
Tipsheet

The Disturbing Thing Children Were Instructed To Do At Pride Event

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 28, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Instead of teaching children how to read or do their times' table like the good old days, woke progressives are spewing hate on Republicans by encouraging kids to throw toy bricks at images of notable Republicans. 

Seattle's Pride Parade is facing criticism for attempting to teach children that the Right side is evil by displaying a large wall with a sign that reads "Basket of Deplorables," featuring pictures of Republicans such as former President Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). 

A video captured by Katie Daviscourt of The Post Millennial shows a man at the booth—hosted by the organization Beyond These Walls— encouraging young children to throw a plush brick toy at the wall. 

From an early age, Democrats are pushing to instill hate and disgust for Republicans in children's minds before they are old enough even to know what the difference is between the two parties.  

According to studies, children's brains are wired to soak up everything they hear and see from the people around them. 

"Children's brains are like sponges, absorbing everything going on around them," the study notes. So when Democrats plant a seed in a child's ear, telling them there are more than two genders or that you aren't married to the biological sex God gave them, kids believe it. 

In response to the video, Cruz attacked the Left for brainwashing children. 

"Sadly, the radical Left routinely engages in excitement to violence. But trying to teach it to young kids, that's a new low for them," he tweeted. 

Other clips caught a group of trans-identified teenagers protesting and handing out pamphlets while wearing shirts that said, "I don't want to look or be cis." Another held a sign that said, "Queers Bash Back." 

At the same time, a school bus covered with the progressive Pride flag drove through the streets as a large banner that read "Protect Trans Kids" was draped over the side. 

