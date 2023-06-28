DeSantis Is Racking Up Support Left and Right

2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is gaining heat in the upcoming election that has everyone on their toes in anticipation.

19 North Carolina top elected officials have thrown in their support behind DeSantis, calling him the protector and leader that the U.S. needs.

DeSantis's Great American Comeback campaign is fighting against President Joe Biden's progressive agenda that has destroyed the nation in just two years.

"Governor DeSantis is a principled leader, a protector of individual liberties, and the Left's biggest nightmare," North Carolina House Majority Leader John Bell said. "He will beat Joe Biden and usher in a Great American Comeback in which parents are empowered, our streets are safe, and our economy is booming once again."

The North Carolina endorsements follow a series of blessings the Republican has received from South Carolina state legislators.

As of now, DeSantis has secured support from 250 state legislators since announcing his presidential run.

On the contrary-- as of June 23-- 10 senators and more than 60 House members have announced they're backing Trump in 2024 or expressed support for his bid, with just two governors endorsing the former president.

Even before announcing his run for the White House, DeSantis picked up 51 endorsements from New Hampshire state and Florida's top two Republican legislative leaders.

House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Fla) praised DeSantis's pro-family, pro-economic agenda that has kept Florida free, confident that the governor will be able to do the same for the country as president.

Since launching his campaign, DeSantis has visited all four early states, garnering large crowds expressing their plans to vote for him.

On Tuesday, DeSantis and former President Trump held dueling events in New Hampshire, deepening the rivalry between the two GOP candidates.

The two fired shots at one another, with DeSantis vowing to "actually" build the U.S.-Mexico border wall that Trump attempted to complete as president. At the same time, Trump accused the governor of supporting cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and other entitlement programs to tame federal spending.