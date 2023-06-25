Here's When US Intel Officials Knew an Anti-Putin Coup Was Brewing in...
Why the Anti-Putin Coup Ended
Why the Alleged Russian Coup Is on Hold Right Now
The Political Left Is Simply Gross
Get Out of My Class and Leave America
June 21, 2023: The Day the World Ended
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 171: Flawed Bible Characters Blessed by the Lord...
When a German Lutheran Pastor Preaches that ‘God Is Queer’
The Truth About Atlanta’s 'Cop City'
Eric Swalwell Gets Torched By Twitter After Attacking Pro-Lifers
Jack Smith Attempts to Destroy Trump’s 2024 Campaign With Later Trial Date Request
Liberal Leftist Taylor Lorenz 'Survived' a 'Terrifying' Maskless Situation at the Airport
Biden Fails To Acknowledge Potential Coup In Russia, Attacks Pro-Lifers Instead
How Worried Should Democrats Be About a Manchin Presidential Campaign?
Tipsheet

U.S. Will Stop Wagner Group Sanctions Over Fears Of ‘Assisting Putin’

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 25, 2023 9:05 AM
Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The U.S. reportedly will halt sanctions against the Russian private military organization Wagner after the group launched a coup attempt against the Russian government. 

The State Department was supposed to announce new sanctions on the group’s gold business in Africa—which contains a mining operation in the Central African Republic— on Tuesday but decided to delay going forward with a new set of sanctions, fearing it could unintentionally help Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

“Washington does want to appear to be taking sides,” a source told the Wall Street Journal. 

Cameron Hudson, a former chief of staff to the U.S. special envoy for Sudan, claimed that the U.S. does not know how to handle the situation and puts Washington in a difficult position of accidentally assisting Putin.

“Washington has had a strategy in place to target, isolate, and weaken Wagner’s growth in Africa; continuing that approach now potentially puts Washington in the difficult position of assisting Putin,” Hudson explained, adding that the group has already faced U.S. sanctions over election interference and for taking part in the Russia-Ukraine war. 

After nearly 24 hours, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin ended his attempted coup, withdrawing his troops from Rostov and other regions.

“The moment has come when blood can be shed. Understanding all the responsibility for the fact that Russian blood can be shed on one of the sides, we turn our columns around and leave in the opposite direction to the field camps according to the plan,” Prigozhin said.

Recommended

Why the Anti-Putin Coup Ended Matt Vespa

Following the mercenary leader’s attack, Russian State Media revealed Putin’s concessions he made to stop the group’s coup in Moscow. 

The negotiations include a “Stipulation” that the Majority of Wagner PMC Forces will be redeployed from Russia and Ukraine to Africa.” 

“Major Changes to the Leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense, including changes to the current Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and Army Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, have reportedly been Agreed upon in order to Stop the March of the Wagner PMC Group towards the Capital of Moscow; these Negotiations have also reportedly included the assured ‘Security of the Wagner Group,’” OSINT defender reported.

Tags: RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Anti-Putin Coup Ended Matt Vespa
Get Out of My Class and Leave America Mike Adams
Liberal Leftist Taylor Lorenz 'Survived' a 'Terrifying' Maskless Situation at the Airport Sarah Arnold
June 21, 2023: The Day the World Ended Mark Lewis
The Political Left Is Simply Gross Derek Hunter
Here's When US Intel Officials Knew an Anti-Putin Coup Was Brewing in Russia Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why the Anti-Putin Coup Ended Matt Vespa